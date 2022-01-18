Fred Onyedinma starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Reading on Wednesday night

Luton Town will be hoping to record back-to-back league victories for the very first time this season when they make the trip to Berkshire tomorrow evening.

The Hatters currently sit in 13th place and are 10 points from the much-desired play-off positions, possessing three games in hand on Middlesbrough in sixth.

Nathan Jones’ side come into tomorrow night’s clash on cloud nine, following a 97th minute winner against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Reading currently find themselves in a very difficult position, with their six-point deduction meaning that they are well within the emerging relegation scrap.

The Royals were on the end of a 7-0 thrashing at home to Fulham last midweek, with a loss at Middlesbrough following.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could line up when they make the trip to Berkshire tomorrow evening…

James Shea has seemingly dethroned Simon Sluga from his starting spot in the Luton team, well at least temporarily, and it will be no surprise to see the former Wimbledon man keeping his place.

Luton are likely to operate with the same three central defenders who started against Bournemouth, granted that Reece Burke was taken off on Saturday because of cramp and nothing more serious.

James Bree has played every minute of Luton’s Championship campaign thus far, with the right wing-back putting in a stellar performance against the Cherries.

Amari’i Bell is likely to retain a starting spot at left wing-back, with the former Blackburn Rovers defender proving to be a threat going forward.

Luton will need to manage their squad well over the next few weeks, with the Hatters set to play catch up, meaning Henri Lansbury could be brought in for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Allan Campbell opened his Luton account at the weekend and he could be awarded with another start.

Jordan Clark and Fred Onyedinma could play in a slightly advanced role in front of the midfield, with the latter likely to drift out to the left wing when in possession.

Elijah Adebayo could be tasked with occupying both defenders, as it would be no surprise if Cameron Jerome is handed a rest from the starting line up.