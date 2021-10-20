Fred Onyedinma reveals honest thoughts on Luton equaliser vs Derby County

Luton Town and Derby County battled to a 2-2 draw last night, with the Hatters going behind on two separate occasions only to fight back and claim a point. Now, Fred Onyedinma has spoken out to Luton Today about his goal for the side last night and admitted he ‘did not see it.’

Nathan Jones’ side have performed well since their 5-0 humbling to Birmingham, picking up a solid win against Millwall and bagging draws against Sheffield United and now the Rams.

It looked like the game might get away from Luton twice last night but the club were able to find a response to each setback and came away with a well-earned point heading into their next fixture against Hull at the weekend.

With the side now ninth in the table and hoping to push even further up towards the play-off places, they’ll need attacker Fred Onyedinma to be at his best again on Saturday. Against Derby, he was the one to equalise for his team at 1-0 down and it took his tally t two goals and two assists in just five appearances for the Hatters so far this season.

It’s a good goalscoring record for the attacker so far and his effort last night was pivotal in helping the Hatters come away with something – but the 24-year-old has since admitted to Luton Today that he didn’t evens see the goal. He said: “I did not see it, I don’t know what part of my body it touched, I’m just delighted that I scored and I just went off celebrating. It was fortunate that I gambled for the goal and I’m just happy for my part to contribute to the team.”

The winger will not mind how he scores then, as long as he keeps on firing it in for his team. If he can keep up his fine goalscoring record for the rest of the season, then it could certainly help Luton to be up towards the top end of the second tier – regardless of how he puts it in the back of the net.

The Verdict

Even though it was not a classic finish or a ‘world-class’ goal, Fred Onyedinma will certainly not mind it. The finish ultimately kept his side in the game and helped them towards another valuable point.

The forward could play an important role going forward, especially if he can keep up his goalscoring and assist record. The Hatters will need everyone to be firing if they are to challenge for the play-off spots this year and the 24-year-old certainly seems up to the task so far.