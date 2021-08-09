Fred Onyedinma reflects on stellar Luton Town debut

Fred Onyedinma had the perfect debut for his new club Luton Town, grabbing a goal and two assists, as the Hatters ran out 3-0 winners at Kenilworth Road against Peterborough United.

The attacker revealed to Luton Today, that starring in his debut on Saturday was even better than he dreamt it would be.

The debutant, who received the man of the match award, was bright from the off and caused Posh’s defence numerous problems in their first game back in the second tier. He was back in the action for Town’s opening goal, as his teasing cross found the head of Elijah Adebayo just past the half-hour mark.

In the second 45, Onyedinma was alert to a mistake at the back and squared the ball for Harry Cornick to bundle home to make it 2-0. His day was capped off after James Bree’s cross found the former Wycombe player who placed home at the second time of asking in front of a packed Kenilworth Road.

After the game, the 24-year-old said “It’s a dream debut and I’m just delighted for the win as well, it couldn’t go any better than this really”. He added “I’m not going to lie to you, as even speaking with Gabe (Osho), he had a brilliant game, I told him, ‘one goal, one assist,’ and it was better than my dream, so I’m just delighted with that.”

The Verdict

Fred Onyedinma has been a brilliant player in League One and The Championship for Wycombe, and you can see why Luton have snapped him up when his outstanding qualities fit a team perfectly who have hoped of moving up the table.

The Hatters lost top scorer James Collins to Cardiff in the summer, but a new system with a front three of Onyedinma, Adebayo, and Cornick promises to be very exciting for Luton.