Fred Onyedinma at Luton Town: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Fred Onyedinma is a player that Luton had been tracking for a long time before The Hatters were able to strike a deal this summer.

The Bedfordshire club, who were close to securing a deal for the 24-year-old in January, made Onyedinma their first signing of the summer.

The young winger netted three times and provided a further four assists for Wycombe Wanderers last season in the Championship, proving to be a real creative spark for The Chairboys.

Before that, Onyedinma played over 100 times for Millwall between 2014 and 2019, scoring eight goals in the process.

Only a true expert on Luton Town will get these 27 Hatters quiz questions correct

1 of 27 1) When was Luton Town founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886

How’s it gone so far?

Announcing himself on Luton’s opening game of the season, Onyedinma enjoyed a dream debut, scoring once and providing two assists, as Luton defeated Peterborough 3-0.

The 24-year-old proved to be a constant threat against Posh, consistently creating opportunities for the entire 90 minutes.

It was a game that Luton fans suddenly realised his importance, and why they never gave up on his signature.

However, the 24-year-old injured himself during Luton’s next game against West Brom, forcing him to miss the next match against Barnsley.

Playing the second 45 against Birmingham, Onyedinma proved to be the only spark in what was a dismal day for The Hatters, proceeding to play the vast majority of the next game at home to Sheffield United.

Suffering ligament damage, Onyedinma has since missed the next six games for Luton.

What issues does he face?

The obvious issue is that he now faces time on the sidelines because of the injury suffered last month, and despite Allan Campbell facing the same issue and now returning to the bench, it is unknown how long the 24-year-old may be out for.

An additional issue he may face is that Luton are starting to look set on a 5-2-1-2 formation. Against Coventry City, Bournemouth, and Huddersfield Town, The Hatters operated in this way, with performance levels suggesting that this could be an option that they continue with.

This is a system that would either keep Onyedinma out of the side or in an unfamiliar number 10 role.

The winger’s abilities and skillset make him an exciting wideman, and whilst he could learn to thrive in a different position, Luton recruited him as a winger because they know what he can do.

What next?

Returning to fitness is now the ultimate objective, and whilst there does not seem to be any updates as to when he may be returning, the speedy recovery of Campbell suggests that he might not be too far behind.

It will then be about cementing his place in the starting line up. Onyedinma has all the tools to get himself back into contention.

The 24-year-old can go on to enjoy a very successful season with The Hatters, with all the early signs suggesting that he can thrive under Nathan Jones’ leadership.