Freak reason behind Reading FC injury emerges

Reading goalkeeper Karl Hein looks set to remain out of action for at least a month after suffering a fall at home and with, suffering a thumb ligament injury in what is a huge blow for the second-tier side.

He arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on a loan deal from Arsenal last month following the departure of Rafael Cabral, appearing on the bench against Queens Park Rangers before establishing himself as the Royals’ first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Luke Southwood.

This initially proved to be an unpopular decision in the second-tier side’s fanbase but barring a few shaky moments – the Estonian international has proven to be a real asset for Paul Ince’s men and has overseen an upturn in their form.

He may have lost his opening two games and only kept one clean sheet during his five matches between the sticks, but he played a key part in their draw against Peterborough United and victories against Preston North End and Birmingham City in recent ties.

In a blow for the Royals, he was missing from the squad in yesterday’s 4-1 defeat against Blackpool with Southwood being called up to the starting lineup and Coniah Boyce-Clarke being promoted to the bench.

Fans were hoping this would be the result of a minor injury to the 19-year-old – but manager Ince has since revealed he would be spending an extended period of time on the sidelines.

Revealing the cause of his injury, manager Paul Ince said to the Reading Chronicle: “I haven’t got much detail really. He fell, in his house, I think he’s took the ligament off his bone in his thumb.

“They’re talking 4-6 weeks if he doesn’t need surgery and two months if he does.

“The physio knows more than me but we’re switching four or five layers just to make a team we’re that down to the bare bones.”

The Verdict:

This is a big setback for the Royals having seen Hein become more accustomed to senior football in recent weeks, developing well and becoming a more solid figure between the sticks despite one or two weaknesses.

His distribution is one thing he desperately needs to work on because his wayward passing has often stifled his side’s attacks and creativity – but that can be forgiven considering his inexperience.

And to be fair to him, he was proving many people wrong about the second-tier side’s decision to recruit him. Following Rafael’s departure, many fans would have preferred an experienced keeper to come in to prove reliability.

However, the Estonian made some crucial stops against Birmingham in his current side’s 2-1 victory against midweek and this could be a crucial result in their quest for survival.

Reading supporters can only hope Southwood, Boyce-Clarke or Jokull Andresson can step up to the plate and prove to be a reliable option between now and the end of the season, with the former performing well before making a couple of costly errors.