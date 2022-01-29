‘Fraud’, ‘Killing the club’ – These West Brom fans are furious with key figure after Millwall defeat

West Brom’s poor form continued as they were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Millwall this afternoon.

Goals from Mason Bennett and former Wolves striker Benik Afobe condemned Albion to a third defeat in four and extended their worrying run on the road, where they once again failed to score.

Whilst the Baggies remain in the play-off places, Valerien Ismael’s men are only in the top six because of their superior goal difference and sides below them do have games in hand.

Therefore, the fans are understandably becoming increasingly frustrated with the boss, and they are not at all happy with the style of play he adopts.

There were chants against the Frenchman from the support in the away end after the side fell behind, with Ismael also coming in for huge criticism on social media as some fans demand a change.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Here we look at some of the reaction to the former Barnsley chief on Twitter…

Killing the club we live. Get him out in the next 5 minutes. Don’t even let him in the dressing room — Ollie (@OlArnie2) January 29, 2022

What an absolute embarrassing performance yet again.

We offered nothing. This is the worst style of football I’ve seen at the club in over 30 years of supporting them. #ValOut — Daryl Earnshaw (@dazbo1) January 29, 2022

GET HIM GONE NOW!!!!!! Outplayed by Millwall who are in no form… — Baggie S (@Baggie_Saiyan) January 29, 2022

I love this club to bits but by Christ this is so so hard to watch. The manager needs to go but I don't see it making a difference as the whole club is dying inside and out. — James (@James17802969) January 29, 2022

Valerien Ismael, get out of my Club. #wba — Jack (@Jack_J_Lewis) January 29, 2022

Not one player improved by Ismael. Every single one has become worse. Biggest fraud we have ever had as a Manager #wba — Steve Penn (@pennwba) January 29, 2022

That's the end of Val. Utterly woeful. Regressed back to the 1990s in four short months. That second half almost as bad as Wednesday. Andy Carroll gave his all. The rest didn't care. #wba — bill howell (@billhowell68) January 29, 2022