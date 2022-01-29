Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Fraud’, ‘Killing the club’ – These West Brom fans are furious with key figure after Millwall defeat

West Brom’s poor form continued as they were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Millwall this afternoon.

Goals from Mason Bennett and former Wolves striker Benik Afobe condemned Albion to a third defeat in four and extended their worrying run on the road, where they once again failed to score.

Whilst the Baggies remain in the play-off places, Valerien Ismael’s men are only in the top six because of their superior goal difference and sides below them do have games in hand.

Therefore, the fans are understandably becoming increasingly frustrated with the boss, and they are not at all happy with the style of play he adopts.

There were chants against the Frenchman from the support in the away end after the side fell behind, with Ismael also coming in for huge criticism on social media as some fans demand a change.

