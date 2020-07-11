‘Fraud’, ‘Get rid of him’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans left reeling at player performance v Bristol City

Middlesbrough fans have slammed defender Dael Fry after today’s 3-1 defeat to Bristol City.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Boro academy. He’s made 33 Championship appearances so far this season, but the fans are starting to lose patience with him.

After today’s defeat at home to Bristol City – which leaves Boro just two points above the drop zone – the fans took to Twitter to express their dismay at Fry’s performance.

Starting at centre-back, he played alongside two much more experienced defenders in Ryan Shotton and George Friend. Though Fry’s inexperience proved visible today.

Many feel that Fry is, and has been given the benefit of the doubt because of his local ties to the club. Boro aren’t a team famed for promoting youth players into the first-team, so Fry is something of a rarity.

Nevertheless, take a look at what the Boro fans had to say about Fry after today’s game:

Dael Fry is an absolute fraud — danny wells (@wellsd30) July 11, 2020

Put anyone at CB instead of Dael Fry — Mark (@_mstephenson88) July 11, 2020

Dael Fry should genuinely be In non league — Brad (@BradleyHall_) July 11, 2020

Take whatever you can get for Dael Fry and run. Run as fast as you can. So over hyped it’s ridiculous — Jack Garratt (@JackGarratt95) July 11, 2020

If we can get anything more than 50p for Dael Fry, then cash in and do it quick. He is so poor. That defending for the 3rd was terrible. What a poor club we are and have been for a few years. Mass change required even if we stay up! #borolive @GazetteBoro @Boro — Paul Wilkinson (@paulwilko10) July 11, 2020

Dael Fry is one of the worst defenders I have ever seen. — Jack Pears (@JackPears93) July 11, 2020

Imagine if Dael Fry wasn't from Boro — James Cockerill (@JamesRCockerill) July 11, 2020

How is Dael Fry a professional footballer, dear me. Get rid of him ASAP #boro — andrew bailey (@andrewbailey89) July 11, 2020

Dael Fry’s heads gone there wow — Charlie coates (@CTcoates11) July 11, 2020