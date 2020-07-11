Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Fraud’, ‘Get rid of him’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans left reeling at player performance v Bristol City

3 mins ago

Middlesbrough fans have slammed defender Dael Fry after today’s 3-1 defeat to Bristol City.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Boro academy. He’s made 33 Championship appearances so far this season, but the fans are starting to lose patience with him.

After today’s defeat at home to Bristol City – which leaves Boro just two points above the drop zone – the fans took to Twitter to express their dismay at Fry’s performance.

Starting at centre-back, he played alongside two much more experienced defenders in Ryan Shotton and George Friend. Though Fry’s inexperience proved visible today.

Many feel that Fry is, and has been given the benefit of the doubt because of his local ties to the club. Boro aren’t a team famed for promoting youth players into the first-team, so Fry is something of a rarity.

Nevertheless, take a look at what the Boro fans had to say about Fry after today’s game:


Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

Article title: ‘Fraud’, ‘Get rid of him’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans left reeling at player performance v Bristol City

