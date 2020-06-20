‘Fraud’, ‘Finished’ – These Middlesbrough fans hit out at 32-y/o for role in Swansea loss

Middlesbrough were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City this afternoon to get off to the worst possible start as the Championship restarts.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are firmly in a relegation battle right now and they would’ve hoped to put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom three with a win against the Welsh outfit.

However, Boro were outplayed from the off and they had conceded three goals inside 35 minutes, with left-back George Friend seriously struggling.

The 32-year-old’s slip gave Aldo Kalulu an early chance that clipped the post and he was part of a defensive unit that were carved open throughout the first half before giving away the penalty, which was converted by Andre Ayew, for Swansea’s third.

Therefore, Friend came in for fierce criticism from the fans after the game, with many fans hoping that Woodgate will drop the defender for the busy upcoming period.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display…

I don’t understand how George friend is still starting for us — Ben Hollifield (@benhollifield13) June 20, 2020

George Friend is a cheerleader. Finished when we went up to Prem years ago and didn't replace him. No legs no nothing. But he cares so it's alright 😂😂 — Kieran. (@KieranPlatford1) June 20, 2020

My husband has just told me that @Boro have offered George Friend a new contract. I hope he's winding me up 😪⚽️ — InvitationsbyClaire (@ClaireRisker) June 20, 2020

George Friend, Ryan shotton ! Terrible… past it!! #borolive — Matthew Robinson (@MattRobinsonxox) June 20, 2020

Imagine if Roy Keane was watching this display 🤣🤯. George Friend should have his contract torn up 10 days early #boro — andrew bailey (@andrewbailey89) June 20, 2020

Release George Friend — Tim C (@Tim_Media) June 20, 2020

George friend is a fraud! — Simon Hide (@sihide1) June 20, 2020