Highlights Pompey and Derby County are in prime position for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Pompey secured a crucial win over Peterborough, while Derby bested Bolton Wanderers.

Fratton Park's electric atmosphere could be a game-changer when the two sides clash next month.

The race for automatic promotion in League One looks set for an exciting finish, with Portsmouth and Derby County currently in pole position to secure a place in the second tier next season.

Both sides went into the final international break of the campaign buoyed with confidence, having beaten two of the sides within touching distance of them in the table.

John Mousinho's side took another huge step towards the title with a win over promotion rivals Peterborough at the Weston Home Stadium, with substitute Kusini Yengi firing home the only goal of the game in the 77th minute.

In the East Midlands, the Rams were able to replicate that score-line against a fellow automatic promotion hopeful, Bolton Wanderers. Kane Wilson struck late to win the encounter at Pride Park, earning Paul Warne's side a four-point cushion over their promotion rivals.

League One Table (As it stands March 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 39 31 83 2 Derby County 39 35 78 3 Bolton Wanderers 39 28 74 4 Peterborough United 38 28 71 5 Barnsley 38 22 71 6 Oxford United 39 10 63 7 Lincoln City 39 23 61 8 Stevenage 38 11 61

Related Forget Marlon Pack or Paddy Lane: The Portsmouth FC man mountain who deserves serious credit: View Conor Shaughnessy has been a rock at the back for Pompey as they head towards League One promotion

Portsmouth and Derby County's fixtures compared

With just seven games of their respective seasons remaining, both Portsmouth and Derby County are within touching distance of returning to the Championship.

However, both sides have some difficult fixtures for the rest of the campaign, with Pompey having to play three of the sides in the top six. Next month, away trips to Bolton Wanderers and in-form Lincoln City on the final day of the campaign await Mousinho's men, while also welcoming Barnsley to Fratton Park in between.

For the Rams, on paper it looks a slightly easier set of fixtures, but they will be anything but. The East Midlands side are involved in one of only three games in League One this weekend due to international call-ups, making the short trip to Northampton Town with the opportunity to close the gap to just two points at the summit of the standings.

Fixtures away from Pride Park include ties against Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United for Warne's side. However, there is one fixture in which the eyes of the third tier will be firmly fixed on next month, as Portsmouth and Derby lock horns on the South Coast to potentially decide whether the title returns to Hampshire, or is welcomed back to the East Midlands.

Portsmouth and Derby County's fixtures compared Portsmouth Derby County Wycombe Wanderers (A) Northampton Town (H) Derby County (H) Blackpool (H) Shrewsbury Town (H) Portsmouth (A) Bolton Wanderers (A) Wycombe Wanderers (A) Barnsley (H) Leyton Orient (H) Wigan Athletic (H) Cambridge United (A) Lincoln City (A) Carlisle United (H)

The Fratton Park atmosphere could be the difference in top of the table clash

The atmosphere at Fratton Park has often been described as among the best in the lower tiers of the Football League, and that could be a difference maker when the Rams visit the South Coast next month.

You only have to go back to Pompey's victory over Oxford United at the start of the month when substitute Christian Saydee's first league goal of the season saw them move seven points clear at the top of League One.

The stadium would erupt into a cauldron of noise for the remainder of the encounter, with the backing of the supporters playing a crucial role in getting their side over the line not only in this game, but in many throughout the campaign.

The fixture between the two sides is the only one not being played on Easter Monday, with fans having to wait an extra day to watch their beloved side in action. But, that should not affect the atmosphere inside the ground, with the Rams confirming that they had sold out their 2,196 allocation for the fixture on the South Coast.

Mousinho's men also enjoy their home comforts, topping the home form league table this term having taken 43 points from 19 games in front of their supporters. But Derby have also enjoyed a number of victories on their travels, taking 38 points from their 19 games away from Pride Park.

With just over a week until the sides meet, excitement is most certainly beginning to build.