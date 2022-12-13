Frasers Group agreement, Takeover bid: Coventry City’s stadium and takeover situation: What is the latest news?

It has been a tumultuous period away from the pitch action for Coventry City in recent weeks.

The Sky Blues have had to deal with a litany of issues during the World Cup break, with ownership uncertainty and the future of the CBS Arena thrown into doubt.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins has had to prepare his team for the return of the Championship, which took place last weekend.

A defeat away to Reading saw the team’s impressive run of form hit the handbrake, with the loss dropping the side to 15th in the table.

Here we take a look at the latest news surrounding the off-field issues at Coventry…

Frasers Group agreement

With Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group winning the race to purchase the home of Coventry, the CBS Arena, an eviction notice was quickly served to the club.

This came as a big blow and caused a huge off-field distraction for the team.

But it was confirmed on Monday evening that the second division side has come to an agreement with the company to maintain its future in the stadium.

This licence will run until May 2023, meaning the club will remain in the venue until at least the end of this season.

Doug King’s takeover bid

King was present for Coventry’s loss to Reading at the weekend as he nears the completion of his deal to take over the club.

The American is seeking approval from the EFL before closing the agreement with current owners SISU.

The club is hopeful that approval will arrive soon, as they look to prepare for the upcoming January transfer window.

King was seen sitting beside chief executive Dave Boddy.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Has former Coventry man Dominic Hyam ever played for a Yorkshire based team? Yes No

William Storey involvement

William Storey, founder of energy drink company Rich Energy, is a rival bid to take over at Coventry.

The businessman has previously claimed to have held exclusivity in talks with SISU over purchasing the club.

Storey was also seen at the Reading clash at the weekend, indicating that his involvement in the deal may not quite be over just yet.

It remains to be seen whether Storey’s claims have any validity, with EFL approval still yet to come for King’s bid.