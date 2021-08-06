Fraser starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Morecambe

Ipswich Town kick off their Sky Bet League One campaign tomorrow as the Tractor Boys play host to newly promoted Morecambe at Portman Road.

Saturday’s game presents a first opportunity for many Ipswich fans to see their new look side in competitive action after what has been an extremely busy summer in East Anglia.

Paul Cook has been ringing the changes and has added the likes of Conor Chaplin, George Edmundson, Rekeem Harper, Matt Penney, Joe Pigott, Lee Evans, Wes Burns, Scott Fraser, Macauley Bonne and Vaclav Hladky from Barnsley, Rangers, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Wimbledon, Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town, MK Dons, QPR and Salford City respectively.

This means that there is plenty of competition for places heading into the new season as Town seek to make a real push for promotion in their third season at this level.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Ipswich Town’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 How did Jim Magilton's side get on at home to Crystal Palace for the opener in the 06/07 season? 2-1 win 2-1 loss 1-1 1-0 loss

Here, we predict how Ipswich could line up against Morecambe:

Hladky is more than likely to be between the sticks for his first competitive start as Ipswich’s new number one goalkeeper.

Whilst Penney is also likely to start at left back as part of a back four that will also be made up of Luke Woolfenden, Toto Nsiala and Kane Vincent-Young.

Meanwhile the new midfield pivot of Evans and Harper will be given it’s biggest test yet as they line up in the centre of the park for the first time in the league.

Meanwhile Fraser is set to be welcomed back into the team after shaking off a knock, with Cook confirming that the attacking midfielder is in line to start on Saturday.

Which means the former MK Dons man is likely to slot in alongside Armando Dobra and Wes Burns as part of the attacking midfield three.

Leaving Pigott to lead the line on his own this weekend as he looks to mark his debut with a goal.