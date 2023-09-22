Southampton take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints will be looking to return to winning ways as they make the trip to Teesside after three consecutive defeats.

After a 5-0 defeat at Sunderland and 4-1 loss to Leicester City, Southampton were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich Town at St Mary's on Tuesday night.

It was another defensive error that proved costly for the Saints, with Omari Hutchinson taking the ball off Shea Charles and playing a one-two with Conor Chaplin before slotting home to give the Tractor Boys the lead in the 30th minute.

The visitors could have extended their advantage shortly after when Chaplin hit the crossbar, and Wes Burns also went close before half-time as Kieran McKenna's men dominated.

Che Adams was denied by Vaclav Hladky as the hosts searched for an equaliser, but it was another disappointing evening for Southampton and they now sit 13th in the Championship table, two points from the play-off places and five points from the automatic promotion spots.

The Saints take on a Boro side who are currently bottom of the table after picking up just two points from their first seven games, and their wait for their first win of the season continues after they drew 1-1 with fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

Southampton will be boosted by the return of midfielder Flynn Downes after he missed the game against Ipswich through injury, while defender Jan Bednarek made his comeback against the Tractor Boys and will be available again.

However, the Saints will be without striker Ross Stewart, who is expected to be out until after the international break, while defender Jack Stephens also remains sidelined.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Southampton could line up against Boro.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has remained the Saints' first choice goalkeeper this season ahead of Alex McCarthy and Joe Lumley.

After conceding 17 goals in the league so far, Bazunu will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton kept hold of Walker-Peters this summer despite significant transfer interest from elsewhere.

Walker-Peters has started every league game so far, and after Martin praised him for his performance against Ipswich on Tuesday night, he should keep his place.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek made his return as a substitute against the Tractor Boys after missing the previous game against Leicester.

With Charles making the mistake that led to Hutchinson's goal in midweek, Bednarek should come back into the starting line-up to replace the Northern Ireland international.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

It was a coup for the Saints to land Harwood-Bellis' signature this summer, with the defender joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Harwood-Bellis, who won the Championship title with Burnley last season, has started the last two games and should partner Bednarek at the heart of the defence against Boro.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning followed Martin from Swansea City to St Mary's this summer.

The 27-year-old has been an ever-present in the league for the Saints so far, and he will start once again in this one.

CM: Will Smallbone

After spending last season out on loan at Stoke City, Smallbone has been a regular for Southampton after his return to St Mary's this summer.

Smallbone has become an integral part of the Saints' midfield after the departures of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia and he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes is available again after missing the game against Ipswich due to injury.

Joe Aribo impressed after his surprise inclusion in the starting line-up in midweek, but Martin is a huge admirer of Downes and the West Ham loanee should come straight back into the team.

CM: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has established a reputation as a prolific striker at Championship level, but he has been deployed in midfield by Martin at times this season.

Despite his deeper role, Armstrong, who has captained the side in recent weeks in Stephens' absence, will be looking to add to the four goals he has scored so far this campaign.

RW: Samuel Edozie

Edozie fell out of favour in the second half of last season as the Saints were relegated from the Premier League, but he has been a regular this campaign under Martin.

The winger has been one of Southampton's main attacking threats this season and he should keep his place against Boro.

ST: Che Adams

Adams remained at St Mary's this summer, despite interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After scoring three goals in his first three league games, the Scotland international has not got on the scoresheet since, but he will be looking to return to form this weekend.

LW: Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ryan Fraser has started the previous two games on the left for Southampton, but the Newcastle United loanee has struggled to make an impact, so Sulemana could be given an opportunity.

Sulemana, who joined the Saints for a club record £22 million from Rennes in January, was sent off on his first appearance of the season against Leicester last Friday night, but after his red card was overturned, he featured as a substitute against Ipswich in midweek.