This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur have made a joint £50 million bid for Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League, the pair enjoyed another excellent season with Maddison scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists and Barnes netting 13 times and registering three assists.

Both are attracting significant transfer interest this summer and are expected to depart, but Spurs have now made the first move with the combined offer which is "set to be rejected" by Leicester.

The bid is likely to fall short of the Foxes' valuation, with the club said to have been "demanding about £60m for each player individually a year ago".

Should Leicester accept Tottenham's bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Spurs' offer for Maddison and Barnes.

James Reeves

This feels like an insulting offer from Tottenham.

While Leicester are in a vulnerable position and needing to sell following their relegation, there is no chance they would accept this offer for two of their prized assets.

Maddison alone could likely attract offers above £50 million and Barnes is worth around the £40 million mark, so Spurs will have to almost double their bid in order for the Foxes to even consider it.

Both players have no shortage of suitors and Leicester will know that they will receive bids from a number of clubs this summer, so they should hold out for the highest possible fee.

Maddison and Barnes would be outstanding additions for Spurs and after making an excellent managerial appointment in Ange Postecoglou, Daniel Levy should back him in the transfer market and return with a more credible offer for the pair.

Declan Harte

This is incredibly opportunistic from Tottenham and unlikely to be accepted by Leicester.

The Foxes are hoping to earn closer to £50 million each for the attacking duo so it’s hard to imagine this going down well at the King Power.

It is just the beginning of the negotiation process so it is normal to low-ball at this stage, but this is a frankly ridiculous offer.

While it is evident that Leicester need to sell, they are still likely to hold quite firm in their valuation of both players.

Brett Worthington

This is very ambitious from Tottenham Hotspur.

Both players are expected to exceed the £50 million valuation, so for Spurs to offer this for the two players combined is very optimistic.

James Maddison has been quoted alone to be worth the 50–60 million mark, so there is no way that Leicester are going to accept an offer of this calibre for two of their best players.

This may be a case of Spurs testing the waters and seeing what Leicester really want for the pair, because it will be a surprise if they genuinely think they can get the two Englishmen for that price.

If you had to guess, you could estimate Tottenham having to pay closer to the £100 million mark for the pair than the £50 million.