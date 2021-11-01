Frankie McAvoy shares Ched Evans update ahead of Preston North End’s clash with Bournemouth

Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy has revealed that whilst Ched Evans is making progress in terms of his recovery from injury, the forward is not set to make his return to action in the club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Evans would have been hoping to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign by featuring regularly for the Lilywhites in the Championship.

However, the forward has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent months due to an issue with his calf.

In the forward’s absence, Preston have struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the second-tier.

Whilst McAvoy’s side have only lost five of their opening 15 league games, their progress has been hindered by the fact that they have been held to six draws at this level.

Currently 19th in the second-tier standings, Preston will be looking to use the confidence gained from their recent victory over Luton Town to secure a positive result in their showdown with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The Lilywhites will need to be at their very best at the Vitality Stadium as the Cherries will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture due to the fact that they have won their last five league games.

Ahead of this clash, McAvoy has provided an update on Evans’ road to recovery.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account) about the forward, the Preston boss said: “We are in the same place as we were on Saturday in terms of the players we have available.

“Ched is back running but these games will be too early for him.”

The Verdict

Although the news that Evans is continuing to make progress from his injury will be welcomed by Preston’s fans, it may take the forward some time to adjust to the competitiveness of the Championship when he is fit enough to feature as he has only played two games at this level during the current campaign.

McAvoy may find it beneficial to ease the former Sheffield United man back into action as doing so could minimise the risk of Evans suffering another injury setback.

The Preston boss will be hoping that Emil Riis will be able to deliver the goods against Bournemouth later this week.

Having provided 13 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, the forward will fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally at the Vitality Stadium.