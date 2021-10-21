Frankie McAvoy responds to criticism following overdue Preston North End victory

After seven matches without success, Preston North End finally recorded a long-awaited victory last night with a 2-1 win over Coventry City at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites had only lost once in that time period with six draws picked up as well, but things looked to be going pear-shaped at half-time as Tyler Walker put the Sky Blues in-front late on in the first 45 minutes.

However it was a much different performance from North End following the interval and goals from Patrick Bauer and a thunderbolt from Emil Riis sealed a welcome three points.

Frankie McAvoy’s half-time team talk may have helped fire up his players into delivering the goods in a very important week for North End, who head to their bitterest rivals Blackpool on Saturday to contest the West Lancashire derby.

And in a bit of fighting talk from the Scot, McAvoy has hit back at detractors of PNE’s recent results and perhaps even winger Tom Barkhuizen, who claimed this week that the club were underachieving and that he preferred to play in a different formation to what McAvoy is currently deciding to use.

“I knew it was a big week for us, some people sitting here are probably disappointed we’ve won – the group we’ve got here are honest and things that get said and printed, I have no control over that,” McAvoy told BBC Radio Lancashire post-match.

“100 per cent you can get criticism but there is criticism and then being overly-criticised; since we’ve been in charge we’ve won 11 and drawn eight from 25.

“What is said and what people write is up to them but we do our best for Preston North End, that is what we do and Saturday was probably as poor as we’ve been.

“I hope that (win) is paying back the fans that came out in their thousands on Saturday, the Hemmings family and Peter (Ridsdale) as well – that was the rallying call, we needed to put in a better performance and the only people that can do that are us.

“I am just delighted for the good, honest Preston fans.”

The Verdict

For perhaps the first time in his head coach tenure, McAvoy is showing fighting talk but it does seem as though he may be under a bit of pressure to turn things round.

North End may have only lost once since the middle of August but the majority of results have been draws and at the end of the day those singular points won’t be enough in the long run.

That is why it was important to dispatch a strong team like Coventry and to send a message that they can compete with the better outfits – but even though McAvoy utilised Barkhuizen in the second half he doesn’t seem totally happy with his comments earlier in the week.

McAvoy clearly did not agree with the fact that PNE’s number 29 said that the club could have lost all the matches they drew in September – let’s hope that the dressing room does not become fractious and instead they can spin it to start a run of winning results instead.