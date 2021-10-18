Frankie McAvoy provides Preston North End team news ahead of Coventry City clash

Preston North End will be hoping to return to winning ways when Coventry City visit Deepdale on Wednesday evening.

The Lilywhites are now without a Championship victory in their last seven games, drawing six of those matches.

The Lancashire club have proven to be a difficult outfit to face at Deepdale this season, with their sole defeat on home soil coming on the opening day.

Preston will know that Coventry will visit high in confidence after an excellent start to the campaign. The Sky Blues currently sit in fourth place in the second-tier standings, having picked up 23 points from their opening 12.

Have Preston North End had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Do the club have a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

Speaking to the club’s media ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with The Sky Blues, McAvoy provided some insight into squad availability: “We are hopeful that Seani (Maguire) will be available for selection, Ched (Evans) won’t make it for this one, Matthew Olosunde is back in training and we just need to get him up to speed now.

“Ali (McCann) won’t make Wednesday but we are hopeful he will be available for selection on Saturday.”

The verdict

The international break seemed like it came at a good time for Preston, and they are now in a position where they are overcoming the majority of issues.

Sean Maguire’s return will give The Lilywhites an extra dimension going forward, and the fact that Matthew Olosunde and Ali McCann are closing in on a return boosts them even further.

Preston have a tough set of fixtures on the horizon, with matches against teams who are currently in form, and whilst they have been tough to break down, they need to start picking up three points instead of just the one.