Frankie McAvoy confirms Preston North End player blow

Preston North End secured the loan signing of Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy during the summer.

It was a decision that Cardiff fans were not too pleased by, with Murphy being one of the club’s most creative outlets.

However, Cardiff’s temporary loss was Preston’s temporary gain, however, he is yet to fully break into regular first-team contention, playing just 70 minutes of Championship action thus far.

Murphy does not yet have a start to his name for The Lilywhites this campaign, and according to Frankie McAvoy’s latest update, he will be waiting even longer to break into regular first-team contention.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Preston North End players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Bailey Wright Sunderland Notts County Wrexham Queens Park Rangers

McAvoy has confirmed to the Lancs Live that Murphy has picked up an ankle injury which will keep him sidelined for the near future: “Josh Murphy injured himself in training on Friday, he’s hurt his ankle and so he will be out for a few weeks.

“There’s not a lot you can do at the end of the day.

“He’s done it in training, running at speed and he’s checked to go in a different direction and gone over on his ankle and crumpled in a heap.

“You know when that happens it’s bad. It’s the same for clubs up and down the country, I’m not going to sit here and make excuses, it’s part and parcel of the game.

“I wish him well with his recovery.”

The verdict

Murphy’s season has really struggled to take off and it appears that this latest setback will add even more difficulty for both Preston and the winger himself.

Murphy certainly has the technical ability and athleticism to cause teams in the Championship problems, however, he is another creative outlet that will face some time on the sidelines, with Izzy Brown also out injured.

All Murphy can do now is keep positive throughout his recovery and work with the club’s physios to return as his best self possible.

Murphy can still go on and enjoy a successful time at Deepdale, but this latest update is certainly a hindrance.