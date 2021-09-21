Frankie McAvoy outlines Preston North End’s contract intentions

Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has admitted to LancsLive that he would like to see other players within his squad follow in the footsteps of Jordan Storey and Brad Potts by signing a new contract.

Storey has put pen to paper on a contract extension at Deepdale until the summer of 2025, whilst Potts has also committed his future to the Sky Bet Championship side until 2024.

There are still plenty of members of the current North End squad whose contracts expire in the summer of next year, which heightens the chances of some of those individuals leaving on free transfers.

Therefore it is perhaps unsurprising to see McAvoy admitting that he would like to see some more of his players committing their futures to the Lancashire side, as he stated the following recently:

“There are quite a few of them that, as we know, are out of contract.

“I know the club, and particularly Peter (Ridsdale), have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to try and get them signed up.

“And, you know, we just need to wait and see what happens, but I am happy with how things are progressing with them.”

Nailing down some of those players who are due to be out of contract will now be viewed as the next priority by the Preston hierarchy and it will be interesting to see which ones choose to stay and which ones don’t.

Meanwhile the Championship side will be back in action this evening as they play host to Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup.

The Verdict

Securing Storey and Potts on new contracts has been great for Preston and understandably, they will be hoping that they won’t be done there with regards to these types of agreements.

It will be interesting to see how many players are happy to buy into McAvoy’s vision for the club, as he hasn’t been in the role for that long.

Most of it will depend on how much they progress on the pitch and if they strengthen further with new signings, with the club arguably needing another striker.

Overall this is a high point during the early part of the season for North End and now they need to try and build on it on the pitch.