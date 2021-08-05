Frankie McAvoy offers Preston North End injury update

Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has provided an encouraging update on American right-back Matthew Olosunde’s recovery from an Achilles problem ahead of the season opener on Saturday.

The 23-year old, who signed on June 30th, only managed 45 minutes in the entirety of North End’s pre-season campaign, featuring against St Johnstone. However, an Achilles injury picked up in the Lilywhites’ training camp in Scotland ended his pre-season prematurely, and the American didn’t feature against Celtic, Bolton and Accrington Stanley

Olosunde impressed highly last season at this level for Rotherham United, before turning down a new contract offer as The Millers were relegated back to League One. Despite the initial injury blow meaning the right-back is unavailable for Saturday’s season opener against Hull City, and it is most likely that he will only have to wait at least a couple of more weeks before making his North End debut.

Injuries have been a concern for North End in pre-season, especially Izzy Brown’s long-term setback which will see the midfielder sidelined for several months. However, Olosunde is the only short-term absentee unavailable to McAvoy ahead of the opening day.

In his press conference (@pnefc), this is what the North End boss had to say on Olosunde’s recovery: “It is not a serious issue with Matthew, we just need to make sure we deal with it properly, so he will be a couple of weeks.

“He is the only one (set to miss the game) – Daniel Johnson is ready to go.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Preston North End’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score in Preston's opening game of the 2006/07 season at home against Sheffield Wednesday? 0-2 1-1 0-0 3-1

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a blow for McAvoy’s plans, especially with it being a new signing injured so early in his time at the club. Having missed quite a chunk of North End’s pre-season matches it could leave Olosunde playing catch-up with his fitness and match sharpness upon his return, as well as having to gain cohesion with the rest of his teammates even quicker on the pitch.

Clearly the Scot isn’t overly concerned as perhaps he first feared when the injury was initially confirmed, and with two capable right-back options at the club in Joe Rafferty and Sepp Van den Berg you can see why, and it will be interesting to see which one gets the nod on Saturday.

As for Olosunde, North End fans will be hoping that a limited pre-season doesn’t dampen any promise shown by the signing after an impressive season at this level last term.