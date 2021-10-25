Frankie McAvoy delivers honest verdict on his Preston North End future

Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy has admitted that his future at the club will be in jeopardy if he is unable to guide his side to some positive results in their upcoming Championship fixtures.

After helping the Lilywhites secure a 13th place finish in the second-tier last season, McAvoy has failed to take the club to new heights in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently 19th in the Championship standings, Preston delivered a lacklustre display in their showdown with rivals Blackpool on Saturday.

The Tangerines opened the scoring in the 27th minute as Keshi Anderson fired past Lilywhites goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Following the break, Gary Madine doubled his side’s advantage in the 68th minute.

Preston’s misery was compounded by Alan Browne’s stoppage-time dismissal.

Browne will now miss the Lilywhites’ League Cup clash with Liverpool on Wednesday as a result of his suspension.

Making reference to his current situation at Preston, McAvoy has admitted that he will be looking to help his side produce a positive reaction to their latest defeat.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, the Lilywhites boss said: “I understand it.

“Our task is to win games.

“When you don’t win games, your job is put in jeopardy.

“That is part and parcel of it, we all know that when we take a job in the first place.

1 of 23 Do the club have a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

“I have to try and get a positive reaction after the [Blackpool] result.

“I was hoping that after the victory against Coventry and the second-half performance in that game, we would be good enough to Blackpool and win the game.

“Unfortunately we weren’t and that was disappointing and frustrating.”

The Verdict

With Preston set to return to Championship action next weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to get back to winning ways in this division in their meeting with Luton Town.

A continuation of their underwhelming form in the coming months may result in the club being dragged into a relegation battle.

In order for McAvoy to ease the pressure that is starting to build on him at Deepdale, he simply has to guide his side to positive results in their upcoming league clashes.

By producing an encouraging performance against Liverpool on Wednesday, Preston could use the confidence gained from this display to push on in the second-tier.