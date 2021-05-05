Frankie McAvoy addresses Preston North End vacancy following successful caretaker spell

Frankie McAvoy has admitted that he’s enjoyed being Preston North End’s interim head coach but has remained tight-lipped about whether or not he wants the job permanently.

And the Scot insists he has no regrets about taking up the role, even if it doesn’t end up with him landing the role full-time.

McAvoy was handed the reins following the sacking of Alex Neil back in March, and he was tasked with driving North End away from the relegation zone after a run of poor results saw the Lilywhites looking over their shoulders.

What the 53-year-old has done though is nothing short of impressive, as in seven matches in charge McAvoy has led North End to four wins, two draws and just a solitary loss – even if it was a 5-0 humbling at Deepdale by Brentford.

Five clean sheets have been picked up as well in that time have only strengthened McAvoy’s case to be named the head coach for the foreseeable future – after all Peter Ridsdale did say in March that the job was basically his to lose.

Speaking to the media ahead of the final game of the season against Nottingham Forest, McAvoy remained tight-lipped on his prospects of getting the job on a full-time basis, but it does appear that he wouldn’t say no if he was offered it.

“Eight games, that’s what it was and then decide what is going to happen after those eight games,” McAvoy said, per PNE’s official Twitter account.

“That’s up to Mr Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale so we will see what happens, but I’ve enjoyed it and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m delighted that I’ve taken this chance, I have no regrets.”

The Verdict

Even though it wouldn’t have been a really inspiring choice back in March, the results McAvoy has achieved means it would be hard to not give him the role now.

North End of course could still be looking for an outside appointment but fan support behind McAvoy has been growing with every passing week.

There may be a slight fear that his lack of senior managerial experience could expose him in the long run, but no PNE can could really complain if McAvoy was now handed the reins for a longer period of time due to the results he’s produced.