Frankie Kent makes honest Peterborough United revelation amid relegation battle

Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent has revealed the biggest thing he has realised making the step up to the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

Having won promotion with Posh last season, Kent is featuring in the second-tier for the first time this season and says the main thing that he’s realised is how quickly things can go from good to bad.

“One of the main things I’ve realised is that you can play against a striker and he won’t touch the ball and you’re thinking it’s all going well but within a split-second he’s scored,” Kent said, via Peterborough Telegraph.

“That has been the big difference this year.”

“The level is higher, the small details you wouldn’t get punished for in a lower league, we have been punished for this season.

“Other than that, I think it’s not been too hard to get used to.

“It is different and more of a challenge but a challenge we’ve been trying to get to grips with.”

Peterborough have struggled to adapt to life in the second-tier, currently sitting 23rd in the Championship table and seven points from safety.

Posh have just eight games to craft out an unlikely survival bid, and Kent admits it has been a difficult season, but that he nor the club won’t give up just yet.

“It’s difficult because of the position we are in and the fact we have been losing games and conceding goals and I am always looking at that and thinking I can do better but there are still eight games to go and hopefully I can stay consistent and help the team as much as I can.” Kent explained.

“It’s been difficult and tough for everyone in the team, compared to winning games last season, but we’re still in with a shout and we’ll keep doing what we can and we’ll fight until the end.”

The Verdict

With each step up in division comes a step up in quality and it sounds as though Kent has found that out this season.

Although they will fight until the end, it looks really unlikely that Peterborough will manage to stay in the division this campaign.

If they do go down, though, players like Kent will be all the better for having had second-tier experience.

It would be the most remarkable of survival bids if Grant McCann’s side can turn things around from here.