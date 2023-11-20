Highlights Former player Frank Sinclair believes that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were right to support Phil Parkinson as Wrexham AFC's manager in the lower EFL leagues.

However, Sinclair suggests that as the club grows, the owners may need to reconsider Parkinson's position.

Parkinson's experience and success in the EFL leagues make him a respected coach and manager for Wrexham's current level, but there may be room for change in the future.

Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are right to back manager Phil Parkinson in the lower EFL leagues but "may want to address" his position "as the club becomes bigger", former Red Dragons defender Frank Sinclair has told Football League World exclusively.

Parkinson dropped down to the National League to take charge of the Welsh club in July 2021 after the Hollywood-backed takeover and has brought them back to the Football League after 15 years away - winning promotion in style last term.

Wrexham in 2023/24

Wrexham are chasing a second consecutive promotion in their first season back in League Two and have made a strong start.

Parkinson's side sit fourth in the table after 18 games, only outside the automatic spots on goal difference, and have stayed true to the exciting, attack-first style of football that brought them success last season.

League Two Played Points 1. Stockport 18 41 2. Mansfield 17 35 3. Notts County 18 33 4. Wrexham 18 33 5. Crewe 17 32

They're not short of competition this term, however, with the likes of Stockport County, Mansfield Town, Notts County and Crewe Alexandra all looking well set to challenge for League One promotion themselves in 2023/24.

Frank Sinclair on Phil Parkinson's future

Wrexham have grown in notoriety significantly during Parkinson's tenure - due mostly to the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series - but the club's Hollywood owners have kept their faith in the current manager when some had predicted they might opt for a more high profile appointment.

Indeed, Parkinson thanked them for the trust placed in him recently and revealed that they have regularly reiterated their full support even after defeats.

Speaking exclusively to FLW courtesy of Stocklytics, Sinclair - who played for Wrexham between 2009 and 2011 - suggested that the American owners were right to keep their faith in an experienced EFL coach such as Parkinson but predicted that their stance may change in the years to come.

"I can understand why they would back him when you look at Phil Parkinson's experience," he said. "It is predominantly in EFL football. He did a fantastic job at Bradford City and he's got experience that is higher than the level that they're currently playing at now.

Wrexham AFC's best ever managers (Ranked)

"So you think to yourselves, you know, the obvious thing to do is use his experience to get you through the lower leagues. It may be something they may want to address further down the line as the club becomes bigger, but certainly, for now, he's a very respected coach and a manager as well for their level. I was very surprised that he went down to that level initially when he first took the job.

"I can understand why they would stay with him for now. He's obviously doing a great job. I watched quite a bit of his football last season during the race between Wrexham and Notts County. Two totally different types of sides in playing style, but very effective at what they did."