Leicester City remain the favourites for the Championship title and are on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, former Foxes player Frank Sinclair has told Football League World in an exclusive interview.

Sinclair has admitted that Enzo Maresca and his side face "a test" as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats ahead of the international break but is confident that there will not be a further decline in either results or performances.

Leicester City in 2023/24

Leicester made a record-breaking start to life back in the Championship, winning 39 points from their first 15 league games under Maresca, to emerge as frontrunners for promotion at the first time of asking.

But a recent wobble in the form of narrow defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough in the final two games before the international break have allowed the chasing pack to cut the gap at the top of the table - with Ipswich Town now level, Leeds eight points back, and Southampton a point behind them.

The Foxes will look to get back to winning ways at the King Power Stadium on Saturday but that will not be easy against a Watford side that are unbeaten in their last six games.

Leicester City remain favourites for Championship title

Speaking exclusively to FLW courtesy of Stocklytics, Sinclair - who made more than 150 appearances for Leicester in a six-year spell - backed his former club to get their promotion push back on track soon.

He said: "Leicester were never gonna go through the season and wipe the floor with everybody or without a dip in form.

"This is a test but they have confidence in the way that they have played - it's the best football I've seen them play in probably the last three or four years.

"He's certainly got enough experience in the dressing room to cope with it. There is no need to hit the panic button. There are no real signs there's going to be a further decline in their form or their results.

"I'm quite confident that Leicester are on a good track at the minute, on track to get back in the Premier League after one season."

In fact, Sinclair believes that the Foxes remain the favourites to go one better than just secure promotion to the Premier League by winning the Cahmpionship title.

He explained: "From what I've seen of the other sides, there are always going to be a couple of teams chasing their tails and hitting form at the right time. But for me, I still see Leicester as the favourites.

"They've got strength in depth in their squad already. A very strong starting 11 or 12 or 13 players that Maresca uses. Once they win one game, they'll go back on a strong run again."

