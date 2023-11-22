Highlights Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore needs more time to turn things around and will be looking for a strong January transfer window.

Moore knows the squad needs improvement and has likely already identified affordable targets to bring in.

The club made a long-term appointment with Moore and the owners should give him time to build the squad and overcome scrutiny on results.

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore will have a list of January targets and be expecting the backing of the Championship club when the winter transfer window opens, according to former Terriers player Frank Sinclair.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, Sinclair has suggested that Moore needs patience to turn things around at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town in 2023/24

Huddersfield began the season with Neil Warnock at the helm after the experienced coach had saved them from relegation in miraculous circumstances last term and then agreed to stay on for one more season.

But despite a solid start to the new campaign, he didn't get the chance to see that through. The club owners decided to make a change and appointed Moore, who they saw as a longer-term option than Warnock.

So far, that decision has not paid dividends. The Terriers have won just one of Moore's first nine games in charge - beating relegation favourites QPR - and have slipped down the table to just above the relegation zone.

Frank Sinclair: Darren Moore needs patience and a strong January transfer window

Speaking exclusively to Football League World courtesy of Stocklytics, Sinclair has urged his former club to keep the faith with Moore and predicted that the new manager will be preparing for a busy January window.

He said: "He certainly does (need more time).

"Darren is someone who I know very, very well and I feel he would have known what he was getting into when he took the job. He would have studied the squad and probably know that they're not where he would like them to be.

"He's probably thought to himself, if I can get to January and then do some wheeling and dealing and get some players in to help that squad then, things may look brighter for them come the new year.

"I see them going through a little bit of pain until they get to January but Darren is well experienced at that level. I'm sure he's got a list of players that he wants to get in and that will be affordable for the club.

"I'm sure he wouldn't have taken the job on unless he had some form of agreement in place that come January, he's going to need this, this and that to help him get through the season.

"He's a great friend of mine, Darren, and I wish him well."

Quizzed on whether the Huddersfield chiefs might be regretting replacing Warnock midway through the season, Sinclair added: "It's a difficult question to answer because obviously, it's a results-based business.

"I don't personally know their thoughts on it but it's a long-term appointment. Darren, if he keeps them in the league and gets a couple of windows to build a squad, I'm sure he's prepared for the long haul.

"You have to get over these hurdles of the scrutiny on results when you first come into a football club. Some managers get time to put it right and some don't. The quicker Huddersfield can get some results on the board and get themselves into more of a safe situation the better for Darren."