Frank McAvennie makes confident West Ham transfer claim on Stoke City man

Former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie believes his former side’s manager David Moyes will not recruit Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar unless he goes straight into the first team, speaking in an interview with West Ham Zone.

Prior to the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained whilst on international duty with Australia back in November, the 23-year-old was the subject of interest from several Premier League sides after establishing himself as one of the second-tier’s best centre-backs.

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were all thought to be monitoring his situation at the bet365 Stadium ahead of a potential move, with the latter reported to have been willing to fork out a sizeable £24m fee for his services.

With the centre-back signing a long-term deal in Staffordshire 12 months ago, Michael O’Neill’s side have the ability to maximise their asking price, though he isn’t expected to return before the end of this season.

A pre-season return could be on the agenda for the Australian though, potentially enabling interested clubs to launch a bid for his services and the latest side to have entered the race is West Ham, who have already scanned the EFL for talent with QPR’s Rob Dickie and Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry both on their shortlist last year.

But pundit McAvennie believes this possible deal won’t be sanctioned by manager Moyes unless he becomes a first-teamer straight away at the London Stadium.

He said: “Listen, I don’t know the boy so I don’t want to be talking out of turn. But David’s (Moyes) not bad at picking players.

“No disrespect to Harry Souttar but it wasn’t long ago when we were talking about how the names were changing of West Ham’s targets. Big names and then all of a sudden, it’s someone out of the left-field.

“It’s amazing how we talk about Rudiger and all of those kinds of players and then you hear Harry Souttar.

“I don’t know if it’s one for the future but I don’t think David will buy anyone that’s not going to go into his first team.”

The Verdict:

At 23, there’s no doubt he would go straight into the first team if he did make the move, otherwise it would make no sense for the central defender to move to the English capital.

He certainly doesn’t have the top-tier experience the likes of Rudiger has – but he could certainly become a star in the future and depending on how much Stoke would be willing to sell him for – may end up being sold on for more in the future.

England internationals Harry Maguire and John Stones both played in a lower division before their respective moves to Leicester City and Everton, so there’s no reason why he can’t be a success if given a sufficient chance.

His ability cannot be questioned – but how well he will recover from his current injury and how that big setback has affected his game remains to be seen.

This is why the Hammers may be best-served not making an approach for him in the summer, even at the risk of his value rising between the summer and next winter.