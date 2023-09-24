No Derby County fan could ever have anticipated the huge decline their side would have gone on upon Frank Lampard's exit.

The Chelsea legend began his first job in management at Pride Park in the summer of 2018 and put his name on the map in his first season of management with some impressive displays. Finishing sixth in the league and knocking Manchester United out of the EFL Cup, only a play-off final loss to Aston Villa stopped them from a Premier League promotion.

And Derby would come to rue that loss, with financial problems in store and ultimately, relegation to League One, where they remain. But fans will always have that season under Lampard - and Football League World takes a look at where his first five signings are at this moment in time.

1 Festy Ebosele

Irish-born Festy Ebosele moved to Derby County as Frank Lampard’s first-ever signing at Pride Park, joining as a 16-year-old from Bray Wanderers.

He didn’t play for Derby’s first team for three years after joining, but featuring for the Rams quite a bit in their horror Championship campaign which saw them deducted 21 points, he learned his trade in a tough season in the second-tier.

With Derby unable to offer him new terms as a result of the embargo placed upon them due to administration, Ebosele joined Udinese in the summer of 2022 - where he has featured in 20 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

It’s been a rapid rise for the youngster, who earned his first caps for the Boys in Green in the most recent international break.

2 Aaron Eyoma

Eyoma is an easily forgotte signing of Lampard’s. In fairness, he was brought in on a free transfer from Arsenal’s youth academy after failing to make the grade at Hale End, but loan spells to Woking and Braintree saw him return to Derby, where he was subsequently released on a free to Aldershot.

Since then, trips to Braintree once more, Potters Bar, Concord Rangers, and Sittingbourne FC have seen him end up at Waltham Abbey FC - who ply their trade in the Southern League Division One Central.

3 Mason Mount

A household name to all English footballing fans. Mount burst onto the scene in the Football League under the guidance of Lamprd, whom many believed he was the carbon copy of. 11 goals in 44 games for the Rams saw them reach the play-off final after some incredible drama against Leeds United, but it wasn’t to be as they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at Wembley to kill any hopes and dreams of a return to the top-flight after 11 years.

Mount went on to play over 190 games for Chelsea after returning with Lampard, scoring 33 goals in the process.

But a timid season last time out saw him join Manchester United in the summer for a whopping fee of £55million, which could rise to £60m with add-ons.

4 Harry Wilson

Wilson was another loan star in that famous 2018-19 Derby County side, who alongside Mount and Fikayo Tomoki, burst onto the scene as top-notch options for the Rams in what could have been classed as the best young midfield in the division.

Wilson certainly impressed having joined from Liverpool aged 21 - he bagged 18 season goals, becoming the team’s top scorer in the league with an outstanding 15 strikes from left-wing.

More loan spells, this time in the Premier League with Bournemouth and a trip back home to Cardiff City saw him move to Fulham permanently upon their promotion at the end of the 2021-22 season - and he’s made a decent impression in the capital with the Cottagers finishing in the top-half.

5 Florian Jozefzoon

Jozefzoon came with a lot of promise after joining from Brentford, where he nabbed a seven-goal-haul at Griffin Park before moving to join Frank Lampard.

Just two goals in 27 games saw him become a bit-part player at Pride Park, before 14 appearances the following season saw him shipped out to Rotherham United in 2020-21, where he endured a goalless season for the third campaign running.

Finally, a permanent move to Rouen in Ligue 2 followed, and Josefzoon now plies his trade in the Turkish second-tier - alongside Kadeem Harris - at Bandirmaspor.