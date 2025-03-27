Coventry City return to Championship action following the international break with a mouthwatering clash away at Sheffield United.

The Sky Blues have been in sensational form under Frank Lampard, with the former Chelsea midfielder guiding the West Midlands outfit to fifth in the second tier table.

When Lampard first took over the hotseat at the CBS Arena, Coventry were just two points above the relegation zone, but an excellent run of nine wins from 10 games has left the club in a superb position to get into the play-offs come the end of the season.

Despite suffering defeat at the hands of Derby County, Coventry responded emphatically before the international break with a thumping 3-0 win over Sunderland, and look revitalised as they aim to go one step further at Wembley and book their place in the top-flight.

With the confidence of the team skyrocketing, there must be every belief that Coventry can squeak into the top six and be a force in the lottery of the play-offs.

However, they will need to navigate past some difficult upcoming fixtures, with a trip to Bramall Lane the first test of their metal after a fortnight's layoff.

But Coventry are set to be boosted by the return of Jack Rudoni, who has been superb under the short tenure of Lampard and should give the team extra dimension in attack to hurt Chris Wilder’s men.

Jack Rudoni's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Appearances 35 Starts 33 Goals 5 Assists 10 Successful passes 997 Pass accuracy (%) 80.5 Chances created 64 Successful dribbles 28 All Stats as per FotMob (As of 26/03/25)

Jack Rudoni set to return for Coventry City’s showdown with Sheffield United

Despite maintaining consistency and strengthening their top six place, Coventry have been damaged by the recent absence of Jack Rudoni, who has been missing since the start of March when he dislocated his shoulder away at Oxford United.

The injury has seen him sit out the last three games against Stoke, Derby and Sunderland, with Rudoni hitting an impressive run of form before his injury.

The former Huddersfield Town midfielder had notched two goals and as many assists from the previous four games, netting crucial strikes against Preston and Oxford to help Coventry on their way to smashing a club record of nine wins in 10 league matches.

But as reported by the Coventry Telegraph, Frank Lampard has revealed that he is hopeful Jack Rudoni, along with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ben Sheaf, will be fit to play a part in the game against Sheffield United.

This news is such a positive boost to Coventry’s play-off aspirations, with strength in depth only going to help the team over a relentless final eight-match period.

Jack Rudoni return could help cement Coventry City play-off place

Jack Rudoni has really come to the forefront of Coventry’s promotion push, emerging as a standout player since Frank Lampard took the job.

Although he has missed the last three games, Rudoni will have the opportunity to step back onto the pitch and carry on his sensational run of form for the Sky Blues, showcasing his quality on the ball with a dangerous threat in the final third, which has been backed up by his goals, and in particular his fantastic assist record throughout the term so far.

Rudoni’s ability to regularly score and create chances gives second-tier defenders a headache to deal with, and Coventry are sure to be an even more feared outfit now their main playmaker has returned.

With goals set to flow at the top end of the pitch with the 23-year-old back in the frame, Coventry will have such strong chances of securing a top six place come May.