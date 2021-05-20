Frank Lampard stance on return to management becomes clearer amid West Brom links

Frank Lampard has revealed he is happy to take a Championship job amid links to West Bromwich Albion.

Albion announced yesterday that Sam Allardyce will step down as head coach at the end of the current season, meaning a replacement will be needed ahead of their return to the second tier.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Lampard will be considered as a potential replacement for Allardyce.

It appears the former Chelsea and Derby County boss may be open to the move as, speaking in an interview with The Times, he suggested he would take a job in the Championship if it was the right one.

Lampard explained: “I’m not rushing into anything but if the opportunity arises and it’s the right one then I want to work again.

“I love working in management more than I thought I would.

“I would take a view on going into the Championship. If it was the right club, the right project, for sure. I don’t have an ego where I feel just because I’ve managed in the Champions League, that’s the be-all and end-all.”

The former England midfielder has a fantastic record in the English second tier, having taken Derby County to the play-off final in his only season managing at that level.

It appears the 42-year-old coach may have an option in the Premier League as well, with reports suggesting he could replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

The Verdict

This looks like a real boost for the Baggies, with Lampard leaving the door open to taking charge at the Hawthorns despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

He’s not directly replying to the links to Albion but this is a positive sign should the club look to appoint him.

Clearly, their main task next season will be to get back to the Premier League and Lampard has shown he’s capable of helping a side get to within touching distance of doing that.

He would have more resources at the Hawthorns than he did at Pride Park, that’s for sure.