Frank Lampard has outlined that Coventry City need to learn from West Brom and be more robust and difficult to beat in order to improve their Championship position.

The Sky Blues suffered a 2-0 loss to Albion on Wednesday night courtesy of goals from Alex Mowatt and Karlan Grant either side of half-time.

This was the first defeat of Lampard’s reign in charge of the club in his third fixture in charge, earning one win and one draw prior to their trip to The Hawthorns.

And the loss means there are now 11 points between City and Carlos Corberan’s side, who sit in sixth place in the table.

Frank Lampard explains how Coventry City must follow West Brom's lead

Lampard has highlighted key strengths possessed by West Brom that he feels his side need to learn.

He has complimented the Baggies for being a well-drilled and physical team, highlighting how hard they can be to beat.

"They’re a strong team and a well-drilled outfit, a physically strong team,” Lampard said post-match, via Express & Star

"It’s important in this league to be based on that.

“It’s something we have to improve ourselves.

"They create problems because of the way they play with good possession and they get a lot of people up against your back line.

“Sometimes they can try and push you back but we dealt with it pretty well.

"A strong team that have been working together [for a long period of time].

“Although it’s been a funny period for them, they’ve been robust and they don’t lose games.

“It’s a big strength that we need to start working towards as well, so there are some things to take from our point of view and we respect them as a strong team in the league."

Coventry City’s recent form

Coventry have now won just one of their last seven league fixtures, which has left them sitting 16th in the Championship table.

It has been a disappointing first half of the campaign for the club, which has led to Lampard’s arrival as manager in November.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss will be looking to guide the team back towards a push for a play-off place in 2025.

Coventry City's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result West Brom (A) 2-0 loss Millwall (A) 1-0 win Cardiff City (H) 2-2 Burnley (A) 2-0 loss Sheffield United (H) 2-2

Next up for Coventry is a home clash with Hull City on December 14 in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Frank Lampard has a tough Coventry City task on his hand based on West Brom clash

Lampard saw first hand what the difference is now between his side and one that is genuinely competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Corberan has worked hard over the last two years to build and drill a team that is hard to beat, and can be competitive at the top of the Championship table.

While Coventry have a strong group of players, Lampard will now have to do the same work to mould them into a strong team.

The win at Millwall was a high point for the new manager, but the loss to West Brom will bring him back down to Earth again - thankfully, Hull at home this weekend is a very good chance to put the wrongs back right again.