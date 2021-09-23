Frank Lampard makes Mel Morris admission amidst administration battle at Derby County

Derby County have been docked 12 Championship points, as a result of entering administration.

The Rams, who were sitting comfortably in 12th position before the punishment kicked in, now sit nine points adrift of second-tier safety.

Derby have appointed joint administrators from advisory firm Quantuma to resolve the club’s ongoing financial issues, with fans taking aim at owner Mel Morris.

However, Frank Lampard, who worked under Morris when he was in charge at the club a couple of years back, has defended Morris in an interview with Coral, and as cited by the Mirror.

Derby could also face further punishment from the EFL, with the club also committing financial breaches that could result in a further nine points to be deducted.

Speaking to Coral via the Mirror, Lampard addressed the club’s situation and Morris’ involvement: “I don’t know the current circumstances but Mel Morris cares deeply about the club. He has invested a fortune into it and I can only speak so highly of him and how he treated me.

“People will have different stories about Mel but he was amazing for me during my time there. He was brilliant on the human side of things.

“He looked after me, the people who worked there and all the players. I really hope that they find the right solutions because I had a great time there.”

The verdict

This situation would have brought out a lot of emotions amongst Derby fans, with some taking aim at the ownership of the club.

However, administration has been deemed the next best step, and this could prove to be an extremely vital part of their recovery.

Wayne Rooney and his team were excellent in Derby’s 2-1 win against Stoke City at the weekend, and to stand a chance of surviving, they need to detach themselves away from the off-the-field bits.

If a further nine points is deducted then that changes the whole complexion, but as it stands, Derby still have a fighting chance of survival.