Frank Lampard has claimed that leading Derby County to a play-off victory over Leeds United was more fulfilling than any achievement he earned during his playing days.

The former England star was manager of the Rams during the 2018-19 campaign, taking on his first role in coaching following his retirement from football.

The 45-year-old oversaw a sixth place finish for the Derbyshire outfit, which earned them a semi-final clash against the Whites in the play-offs.

A dramatic 4-3 victory on aggregate earned Lampard’s side a place in the final at Wembley Stadium, where they ultimately lost to Aston Villa.

Lampard went on to manage Chelsea and Everton, departing at the end of that campaign to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard on Derby v Leeds

Lampard opened up on the win over Leeds, a club that Derby gained a strong rivalry with during his brief stint as manager at Pride Park, owing to the Spygate saga and subsequent play-off tussle in 2018/19.

Despite losing the subsequent play-off final, the former midfielder believes the victory over Leeds was more satisfying than any win he earned during his playing days.

“If I look back through my managerial career, I have had big wins which have given me more fulfillment than any of my playing days,” said Lampard, via the Stick to Football podcast.

“Fortunately enough I won stuff in my playing days, whether it was because of Drogba or me, or John Terry.

“I was in a great squad.

“But when you are the manager you feel the responsibility of getting Derby to the play-off final. We beat Leeds, who were probably a better team than us.

“You feel the extent of it.”

2018-19 Championship league table

Championship Table 2018-2019 Team P GD Pts 1 Norwich City 46 36 94 2 Sheffield United 46 37 89 3 Leeds United 46 23 83 4 West Brom 46 25 80 5 Aston Villa 46 21 76 6 Derby County 46 15 74 7 Middlesbrough 46 8 73 8 Bristol City 46 6 70

The two sides first met that season in August, with Leeds earning an impressive 4-1 victory at Pride Park.

However, the rivalry exploded into life ahead of their reverse meeting at Elland Road, when manager Marcelo Bielsa sent someone to spy on Derby's training sessions in preparation for their January meeting.

Leeds won the second league meeting 2-0, but were handed their comeuppance in the play-off semi-finals.

After losing 1-0 at Pride Park, Derby secured a dramatic 4-2 win at Elland Road in the second leg to triumph 4-3 on aggregate, with an 85th minute strike from Jack Marriott sealing the victory for the away side.

Lampard is currently out of work, having departed Chelsea for the second time at the end of last season after returning for a brief spell as a caretaker manager.

He led the Blues to a 12th place finish in the Premier League, their lowest since coming 14th in 1994. He has also managed Everton between those two Chelsea stints.

A career high for Lampard

That victory over Leeds remains one of the highest highs Lampard has achieved in his managerial career.

His sole season at Pride Park was a success, which he has struggled to replicate while working at a higher level in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what the next step will be for Lampard in his career. It might well be somewhere back in the EFL as he rebuilds a reputation.

Despite a massively successful playing career, this is a moment the Englishman still comes back to all these years later, reflecting on his days as an EFL manager. It might be a stage that gives him a chance to shine again.