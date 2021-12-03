Frank Lampard makes admission involving Derby County and Mel Morris

Former Derby County boss Frank Lampard has admitted on The Overlap that not getting the club promoted is the biggest regret of his career to date.

The 43-year-old previously took on the role at Pride Park back in the summer of 2018 in what was his first venture into management after retiring from playing and was quickly tasked with assembling a squad that was capable of challenging at the top end of the Championship.

Bringing in the likes of Mason Mount and Harry Wilson on loan, the former Chelsea midfielder managed to lead the Rams to the play-off final in his first season after seeing off Leeds United in the semis, only to lose out at Wembley Stadium 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Now Lampard has admitted that he still regrets what happened on that fateful day under the famous arch:

“One of the biggest regrets of my career is that I didn’t get that club promoted for Mel Morris and for the fans because they were great with me that year and we grew so close.”

After failing to take Derby to the Premier League, the 43-year-old was approached and subsequently appointed by his beloved Chelsea as he took on the top job at Stamford Bridge before eventually being sacked in January of this year.

The ex-England international is now searching for his next job in the game.

The Verdict

Lampard certainly gave Derby and their fans an excellent ride during his time in charge but on the day at Wembley, Villa were much the better side.

The occasion seemed to get to the Rams that day, despite possessing a very experienced squad for that level.

Ultimately things weren’t to be for Lampard and his team but he can certainly hold his head high with regards to how well he did in the job.

Derby fans will certainly have fond memories of that season and most of the supporters will still have a good level of respect for the 43-year-old.