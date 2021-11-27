Frank Lampard makes admission about what drove him to take Derby County job

Former Derby County manager Frank Lampard has admitted following his wife’s advice when offered the Derby County job.

Lampard joined Derby in the summer of 2018 and led them to a play-off final that season before leaving for Chelsea in 2019.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Overlap, hosted by Gary Neville, Lampard spoke about how he took the job at Derby, his time there, and how he “wasn’t sure” whether it was the correct door to enter at a crucial stage in his career.

Asked about the best piece of advice he was given, he replied: “It was probably from my wife when I was offered the Derby job and wasn’t sure whether to take it.

“Christine said to me ‘jump and the net will appear’. She meant that if you jump, the net will catch you in the air.

“I remember thinking at the time that it was a bit cheesy, but having done it it was probably one of the best things I did – so I’ll take it as good advice.”

The Verdict

Frank Lampard’s time at Derby is one that generates debate amongst Derby fans and neutrals alike.

He did deliver a play-off finish and gave Derby fans some memorable moments but the spending and subsequent failure to win promotion has impacted Derby to this day.

Nonetheless, he gave supporters a lot of excitement with the likes of Harry Wilson, Mason Mount, Ashley Cole and Fikayo Tomori all putting on a Derby shirt during his time with the Rams.