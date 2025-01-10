Coventry City have been dealt a significant blow with the news that their captain Ben Sheaf could face a period of up to six weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

The midfielder was forced off just after the hour mark in Coventry's 2-1 defeat at Norwich City last weekend, and Frank Lampard has revealed today that the calf strain will likely keep Sheaf out of contention for “between four and six weeks.”

Reports from Leeds United News at the end of last week suggested that the Championship table-toppers were preparing a substantial bid for Sheaf, but today’s news will likely cool off their interest for the time being.

Sheaf’s injury comes at an awkward time for Lampard’s side, who face tricky tests against play-off chasers Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers and Watford on the horizon, after this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheaf could be out for up to six weeks

An injury sustained in pre-season prevented Sheaf from featuring in the Championship until 28th September earlier this season and he now faces another prologued period on the sidelines, in what’s been a frustrating season for the former Arsenal man.

Lampard has bemoaned his captain’s latest injury, saying: “Ben’s unfortunately had a muscle injury against Norwich, so he’s going to be out for some weeks, probably four to six weeks, which is unfortunate because of what Ben is as a player.

“He’s the captain of the club, it’s a busy period of games and we rely on Ben a lot. It can happen to any player at any time over busy periods, unfortunately, so we will support Ben as much as we can. He won’t be out for long and in that time it’s an opportunity for others.”

Sheaf has struggled with injuries at times, since making his move to Coventry permanent in July 2021, but Lampard was keen to defend his captain. He said: “An impact injury at the start of the season, that can happen. But he churns out a lot of games as well.

“He’s a good player and everyone around the club knows that, so I think people can make too much of that (Sheaf’s injury record). He’s a good player who has played a lot of games and really cares about this club and wants to do well for us. So I have absolutely no problem with that.”

Sheaf has become a key cog in Coventry’s success over the last few years.

He featured heavily in the Sky Blues’ run to the Championship Play-off Final in 2022/23, and scored his penalty in the agonising shootout defeat, before leading their incredible journey to the semi-finals of the FA Cup last term.

Ben Sheaf Championship Stats 24/25 (As per Fotmob) Starts 19 Minutes 1627 Goals - Assists 2 Accurate Passes 983 Pass Accuracy (%) 86.5% Chances Created 23 Tackles Won 25 Duels Won 105

The 26-year-old has been excellent once again for Coventry this season, and Lampard will be desperate to ensure his recovery goes smoothly, so he has him back at his disposal as soon as possible.

Related Coventry City and Ipswich Town trying to sign 24-year-old winger Slovan Liberec winger Ahmad Ghali is reportedly on the radar of Coventry City and Premier League side Ipswich Town

Lampard has also provided the latest on the duo of Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clarke, who are also currently battling injuries.

He said: “Haji is not back on the grass yet. It’s a difficult injury, an impact one and we’re just making sure he’s comfortable before he goes out. He’s actually been in this week doing a lot of cardio and doing what he can.

“So I haven’t got a clear date for you on that before he gets on the grass.

With Ephron, he was always going to be around six weeks and we’re two weeks into that.”