After an inconsistent opening to the 2024/25 season, Coventry City have started to get their act together under Frank Lampard, and have given themselves an outside chance of reaching the play-offs after the January transfer window.

Coventry had a relatively quiet window compared to many of their Championship rivals. However, Frank Lampard still added one statement signing to his first-team squad. Despite that, they also retained all of their key players as well, which has not always been true in recent seasons.

A deal was struck to bring Matt Grimes from Swansea City to the CBS Arena in a bid to bolster the club’s chances of claiming a top six finish this season. But Lampard has admitted that he is fairly certain the club knocked back offers and inquiries for other members of his squad too.

Of course, the many additions to the Sky Blues' squad in those past two-and-a-half years have yielded varying degrees of success thus far, but there is a hope that Lampard will continue the early signs of progress which have been showcased since taking over from Mark Robins in late November.

Championship Table (as of 07/02/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 31 +4 45 6 West Brom 30 +12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 +10 44 8 Norwich City 30 +7 42 9 Bristol City 30 +3 42 10 Sheffield Wednesday 30 -3 42 11 Coventry City 31 +1 41

Frank Lampard's Coventry City transfer admission

After such a strong run of recent form, the top six isn't a million miles away for Coventry, and the final months of the season, now that the transfer window has closed, could be key in influencing the remaining encounters, as is the case with a whole host of their Championship rivals.

Lampard has revealed that Coventry received transfer deadline inquiries for "some" of his players but the club remained firm in their stance of wanting to retain every senior player at the club.

He said: "We speak about these things constantly and the consensus was that we didn’t want players to go. We’ve got the players that we’ve got and we’re currently in a good moment, particularly before Leeds, and we want to keep our players.

"I don’t know if we received any formal bids. Inquiries are normal in January, so I’m pretty sure there were some of those."

The Sky Blues' rapid rise under the management of Robins has been well-documented, particularly since they returned to the second tier. However, after replacing him with Lampard, Doug King will be desperate for a strong end to the season under his tutelage.

There remains great excitement surrounding the Sky Blues after a season which saw them come within a penalty shoot-out of the FA Cup final after staging a memorable comeback in the semi-final against Manchester United, coming back from a 3-0 deficit to draw 3-3 in normal time before losing on penalties.

The FA Cup clash with Ipswich Town is the next game for Cov, who will be hoping to progress to the fifth round. However, they will need to balance that with a play-off campaign potentially, having shown signs of real improvement under Lampard.

Coventry City's end to the 2024/25 season is vital

Since reaching the showpiece event at Wembley Stadium two seasons ago, overall form in this part of the West Midlands has been a mixed bag, despite hefty investment following King's takeover and the well-documented sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer.

Coventry’s play-off hopes looked like they were fading, but recent results have brought them right back into contention under Lampard and the arrival of Grimes is a lift around the club, and could prove to be a big difference-maker in the play-off race.

If he can hit the ground running, then he could be a great fit for Lampard’s side, who are in largely strong form at the moment anyway, despite defeat to Leeds United in midweek. Bringing in Grimes is another example of their willingness to spend to improve the team.