Frank Lampard believes Coventry City were denied a "clear as anything" penalty just before half-time during the Sky Blues' dramatic 3-2 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Coventry extended their winning run in the Championship to five games, after a 97th-minute winner from Bobby Thomas secured all three points for City at The Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues took a two-goal lead into the half-time interval thanks to a double from Victor Torp, before Ephron Mason-Clark was sinfully taken down by Potters keeper Viktor Johansson just before the break.

The Coventry forward knocked the ball past Johansson before Stoke's Swedish keeper clattered into the City player, but referee David Webb waved away the appeals from those in Sky Blue shirts.

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard offers damming verdict on "clear" penalty no-call

Speaking post-match via Sky Sports, Lampard didn't refrain from letting his feelings be voiced on Webb's decision to not award Coventry a penalty just before half-time.

He said: "Yeah, I mean it's as clear as anything.

"I hate to jump all over referees, particularly when they don't have the benefits of VAR in this league. There is some pluses to that, but there's also some negatives.

"If that gets reviewed, it's clear. So I won't blame the ref. I expect him to see it, but the minute Ephron goes past the keeper, he sticks his leg out, it's a foul. It's a foul in any part of the pitch.

"It's absolutely a penalty. Whether it's a red card or not, I don't know how that goes with double jeopardy or not, I don't know. But at 3-0, if you put that away, then the game - it's not done, but the feeling of the game is really comfortable for us.

"So that was difficult for us in a way, but you get on with it."

Coventry City appear destined for play-off finish - nobody will want to play them should they get there

Thankfully for Lampard and Coventry, it wasn't a moment that defined the afternoon at the CBS Arena.

Thomas' emphatic finish to seal a dramatic and crucial three points for the Sky Blues reaffirmed the belief that many Sky Blues fans, and indeed supporters from across the Championship, must be feeling, and that is that Lampard's side are simply destined for a play-off finish this season.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for the club since the departure of Mark Robins and the subsequent arrival of Lampard, who did have his fair share of skeptics and doubters over how he would fare in the West Midlands, given how his previous few stops in management have gone.

However, the wins continue to stack for Coventry, and such does fall the number of non-believers.

Coventry City's next four Championship fixtures Opponent Date Home/Away Derby County Tue, 11 Mar Away Sunderland Sat, 15 Mar Home Sheffield United Fri, 28 Mar Away Burnley Sat, 5 Apr Home

But, Lampard and his side could be set for their biggest test yet, as three of their next four Championship outings come against direct Premier League promotion rivals.

Sunderland and Burnley will travel to the CBS Arena, whilst City must go on the road to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane at the end of March.

Should Coventry come out of this stretch having picked up a win or two, then they may well have all but secured their place in the play-offs come the first week of April.