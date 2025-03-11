The injury to Jack Rudoni couldn't have come at a worse time for Frank Lampard's Coventry City side, but the blow was lessened due to the return of Victor Torp, who bagged a brace in his first game back after missing three straight.

The Danish midfielder, who is estimated to earn £8k-a-week at the CBS Arena, suffered a near-month-long setback due to a calf injury, but was brought straight back into the starting eleven against Stoke City, replacing Jack Rudoni, who is set to be out for at least until after the international break due to a dislocated shoulder suffered against Oxford United.

Rudoni has impressed in his first season at the CBS Arena and will be a big miss in the Coventry midfield for the number of games he is set to be on the sidelines for.

But if Victor Torp can continue the goalscoring brilliance he showed in their 3-2 win over Stoke City, the Sky Blues should still be in a good position to continue the strong run of form which has seen them shoot up into the top six.

Victor Torp's return left no doubt of Coventry dropping off

Jack Rudoni's 10 assists this season have him joint second in the division. Pairing that with two goals in two games prior to his injury against Oxford United, the 23-year-old was hitting the best form of what has been an already impressive season.

Therefore, losing him for a number of weeks had Coventry fans worried and rival fans relieved as they started to feel that the Sky Blues' incredible run of form was going to start to slow down.

Jack Rudoni's season-by-season Championship stats, per Transfermarkt Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 (Huddersfield Town) 46 2 5 2023/24 (Huddersfield Town) 35 5 3 2024/25 (Coventry City) 35 5 10

Victor Torp's return to the side couldn't have been better timed for Coventry, as it allowed Frank Lampard to replace a key member of his side with another of similar importance - as Torp had started the opening six games of this current nine out of ten winning run before his calf injury.

Torp would then provide a first-half brace en route to a second successive 3-2 win for Frank Lampard's side, proving that he can shoulder the offensive load which Jack Rudoni was being relied upon - at least until the young Englishman is back fit again.

Torp can fill the Rudoni void momentarily before Coventry becomes full-strength again ahead of vital matches

According to Coventry Live, Frank Lampard was hopeful that Rudoni's dislocated shoulder injury wasn't going to see him miss too much time on the pitch and, in a way, the upcoming March international break would be good for the club as it meant he'd miss fewer games.

Frank Lampard has worked wonders with Coventry City since his appointment in late November, but his side isn't home and dry in the play-offs just yet, and with back-to-back games against Sheffield United and Burnley greeting the Sky Blues after the international break, Lampard will hope he is back to full strength.

Whilst Torp has shown he can excel in a more attacking role, a potential Rudoni return would be ideal for Frank Lampard, and it would allow the Dane to drop in behind next to Matt Grimes, thus strengthening the midfield even more.

If Coventry is to maximize their chances of making the top-six, they will need to continue this rich vein of form - and they'll need to be as close to full strength as possible to do so.