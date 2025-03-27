Frank Lampard has provided a mixed injury update ahead of Coventry City's trip to promotion-chasing Sheffield United tomorrow evening.

The Sky Blues are back in action on Friday night following the conclusion of March's international break, and will intend on continuing their white-hot form in what promises to be a tough encounter at Bramall Lane.

Coventry signed off for the two-week break in style as an emphatic Haji Wright hattrick guided a 3-0 home win over Sunderland, who they could face in the play-offs, and provided instant redemption after the shock 2-0 defeat away to relegation-threatened Derby County.

With the exception of the loss at Pride Park, though, Coventry have enjoyed scintillating form in recent months. Lampard's side have won ten of their last twelve league matches, which has inspired a late route into the Championship's top-six as a second play-off finish inside three seasons likely awaits.

EFL Championship standings, as of March 27 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 38 +51 80 2nd Sheffield United 38 +25 80 3rd Burnley 38 +41 78 4th Sunderland 38 +18 69 5th Coventry City 38 +7 59 6th West Bromwich Albion 38 +14 57 7th Bristol City 38 +8 57 8th Middlesbrough 38 +9 54

But Coventry will face a stern test in the Steel City against a side second in the league and looking to usurp first-placed Leeds, and will have to do so without Josh Eccles following a big update from Lampard.

Frank Lampard reveals Josh Eccles injury blow ahead of Sheffield United v Coventry City

Speaking to the press in preparation for his side's trip to South Yorkshire, Lampard confirmed that Eccles will be absent through injury.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss remained coy about what exactly the injury is, and explained that it's unlikely to be one which keeps the midfielder sidelined long-term, but has ensured he will not feature in the squad to face the Blades.

Academy product Eccles has established himself as a key performer at the CBS Arena in recent years. The 24-year-old played 51 times across all competitions under Mark Robins last time out and his importance has remained intact following the appointment of Lampard back in November.

Eccles has made 37 Championship appearances this season, forming a solid midfield partnership with Matt Grimes after his January arrival from Swansea City.

However, he's not going to add to that tally against Chris Wilder's side.

Lampard said of Eccles, via CoventryLive: “Josh has got an injury which he picked up just before the break, so he won’t be in the squad tomorrow." When asked if Eccles' injury is a long-term one, the head coach responded: "No, hopefully it’s weeks."

Eccles' absence for the coming weeks is sure to represent a blow for the Sky Blues, but it has been eased by another update from Lampard which will make for much more positive news for supporters.

The 46-year-old revealed that key duo Jack Rudoni and Ben Sheaf are both expected to return to his squad for tomorrow's encounter.

Attacking midfielder Rudoni, who has been among Coventry's most impressive players since joining from Huddersfield Town last summer, was in a rich vein of form before dislocating his shoulder in the 3-2 win over Oxford United at the start of the month, but has made a swift recovery to force his way back into contention.

Sheaf, meanwhile, had missed the previous two games with an undisclosed issue but will also likely rejoin Lampard's squad. He could come straight in for Eccles, which would soften the blow of losing the midfielder.