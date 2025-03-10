Frank Lampard has said that he is looking forward to returning to Derby County with Coventry City on Tuesday evening, and has made a controversial claim about the Rams' former owner, Mel Morris.

The 46-year-old spent just one season at Pride Park, taking his young side all the way to the Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Aston Villa before leaving for Chelsea at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

He has since managed Everton, as well as a short-stint back at Stamford Bridge as caretaker manager, before joining the Sky Blues in November following Mark Robins' sacking.

Derby head into the game with a new level of confidence after picking up their first win since Boxing Day on Saturday at home to Blackburn Rovers, while Coventry are on an incredible run of nine wins in 10 matches.

Lampard makes Morris claim ahead of Derby return

Lampard had an excellent year with the Rams, forming a superb connection with his players and supporters, with their 4-2 play-off semi-final second leg victory over Leeds United still remembered as one of the club's greatest nights in recent history.

However, the two parted ways just weeks after the loss to Aston Villa, returning to Chelsea, the club that he made 648 appearances for as a player.

One person who will not be in attendance at Pride Park on Tuesday is former owner Morris, who put the club into administration in September 2021.

He handed the 46-year-old his first job in management, but his reputation in DE24 is now in tatters. However, for the Coventry boss, that is not what he'll remember him for.

"Listen, it was my first year of management and so I was learning a lot and working hard," Lampard started when asked about his time at Derby. "And again, it was a good group. I had a really good relationship with Mel (Morris, former owner and chairman) and I know some people have got, umm, opinions on Mel. My experience of working with Mel was great.

"I have to say he gave me my first opportunity in management and one of my bigger regrets is that I couldn’t get that over the line at the end. I know it wasn’t just on me but to get to the final against Villa and not win was a disappointment because I think as a club, Derby, to be back in the Premier League would have been amazing.

"We got close to doing it but didn’t quite get over the line. But again, all my memories and working with the team... I think we had a pretty exciting team there as well as some big challenges in the year. It wasn’t always exciting and great."

He concluded: "But coming through it and reflecting on it, it was a nice mix of some experience and bringing through some young players and, you know, in that sense it was a good year. We just didn’t make the final step."

Frank Lampard Derby County Championship stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 46 Wins 20 Draws 14 Losses 12 Goals scored 69 Goals conceded 54 Points 74 League position 6th

Derby must stay focused throughout their clash with Coventry

While there may be different emotions in the stands when Lampard makes his return, on the pitch it is vital that Derby continue where they left off against Blackburn and take the fight to the Sky Blues.

The visitors have made a habit of leaving it late to win games in recent weeks, and this has been one of the Rams' downfalls, with conceding in the final moments costing them points over the course of the season.

Nevertheless, they proved against Rovers that they have the capacity to stay resolute and grind out results even when they do not have the ball at their feet for the majority of the game.

Coventry have not been the strongest defensively, and if Derby can start quickly, as they did on Saturday, then they can produce another shock result ahead of a huge match against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Just one point will be a bonus for Eustace against a side who are beating nearly everyone in their path, and avoiding defeat will be hugely significant in the fight for safety in the Championship.