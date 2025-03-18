Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has revealed that he expects trio Jack Rudoni, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ben Sheaf to all be fit and back in the squad for their clash with Sheffield United after the international break.

The Sky Blues have entered the two-week break on a dazzling run of form, winning six out of their last seven second tier outings to leave themselves fifth and in a strong position to cement a play-off place.

Championship table (as it stands 18th March) Team P GD Pts 4 Sunderland 38 18 69 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54

The Midlands outfit will have to be wary of a tough run of fixtures coming up though, with Lampard’s men still having to take on the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, West Brom and Middlesbrough before the regular season draws to a close.

Coventry will have to be at their absolute best to overcome those types of opposition and remain in the top six, but will believe they will achieve this after the new lease of life breathed into the players from the former Chelsea midfielder’s arrival.

It couldn’t be a much tougher fixture to come back to after the break with a trip to Bramall Lane, but Coventry are set to be buoyed by the returns of three crucial first-team figures.

Frank Lampard confirms expected returns of Jack Rudoni, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ben Sheaf

As reported by the Coventry Telegraph, Coventry boss Frank Lampard revealed he is hopeful that all of Jack Rudoni, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ben Sheaf will be fit to play a part in the game against Sheffield United.

Rudoni, who had been in sensational form for the Sky Blues, dislocated his shoulder against Oxford United at the beginning of March, while Brandon Thomas-Asante has missed the last two games with a pelvis issue.

Meanwhile, Ben Sheaf has had such an injury-disrupted campaign after impressing last term, featuring in only three of the last 12 matches with a niggling injury.

Lampard said: “Brandon has got a bit of a problem that he’s been carrying for a while, in his pelvic area, which has been a bit sore this week.”

After the Derby game, Lampard added: “Ben has had a little bit of an issue, it isn’t the issue he had before but a different issue that ruled him out today. I won’t go into the details of it but hopefully he’ll be back very soon."

Asked if he hopes Sheaf and Thomas-Asante will be available next week, Lampard said: “We hope so, yes, straight after the break we hope.”

Coventry City set to have much-needed boosts ahead of tough run-in

With Coventry City having to beat many promotion-contending teams to have a shot at the Premier League themselves, they’re going to need a fully fit squad as possible to help realise their ambitions.

Jack Rudoni will be a huge return for the club, with the former Huddersfield midfielder hitting his stride in the final third, scoring twice and providing as many assists from four games prior to his injury at Oxford.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will add a significant amount of energy at the top end of the pitch when legs do get tired over the course of a gruelling last set of fixtures, while Ben Sheaf will offer an added presence in midfield and will help solidify the middle of the park even more with his experience at this level.

All three players returning have positives to this Coventry team, and it can only benefit the team to have more bodies to cope with the demanding end to this Championship season.