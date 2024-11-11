Coventry City are closing in on the appointment of former England international Frank Lampard.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who believe the 46-year-old looks set to succeed Mark Robins at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Lampard has endured a fairly mixed managerial career thus far, starting it well by taking Derby County to the play-off final back in 2019.

They may have fallen at the final hurdle at Wembley, but he did enough at Pride Park during the 2018/19 campaign to be offered the top job at his former club Chelsea.

During his first season as a manager at Stamford Bridge, he took his side to an FA Cup final and secured a fourth-place finish, giving him something to build on.

But he was sacked during the following campaign after a poor run of results.

Taking on the Everton job at the start of 2022, he was able to guide the Toffees to safety at the end of the 2021/22 season, but lasted less than a year at Goodison Park.

His caretaker spell back at Stamford Bridge during the latter stages of the 2022/23 season was a disaster - and he will be hoping to kickstart his managerial career at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues are currently in need of a new boss after the sacking of Robins last week - a decision that came as a shock to many people.

The Midlands outfit may not have endured the best start to the 2024/25 season, but Robins had been successful for much of his time in charge, and many fans felt he deserved the opportunity to turn things around.

Championship table (16th-18th) (As of November 11th, 2024) P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16

Unfortunately for him, he didn't get that opportunity, with owner Doug King taking the decision to make a change in the dugout, and it looks as though an appointment may not be too far away.

Frank Lampard closing in on Coventry City job

According to the Daily Mirror, the 46-year-old is closing in on a move to the CBS Arena.

Believed to be top of the list of candidates for the top job in the Midlands, it looks as though Lampard may be set for a return to the Championship, where he experienced success with Derby.

Other managers have been linked with the job, including Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield, who was believed to be on their radar.

Bloomfield has enjoyed a remarkable start to the campaign with Wycombe, with the Chairboys currently sitting top of League One.

But Lampard looks set to be the man to come in at the CBS Arena - and can start work straight away considering he's currently a free agent.

Frank Lampard has an exciting opportunity at Coventry City if he secures the top job

Some of the ingredients are already there for Coventry to be a success.

They have endured problems in the goalkeeper department for quite a while now, but they will be hoping one of their three stoppers can step up and prove to be reliable.

In defence, they have some talented defenders who should only get better, and that's exciting.

In midfield, there's probably work to be done in January, with more depth probably needed in the middle of the park, but no one can question the quality they have in the final third.

The likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright can be deadly when on form, with the latter already proving to be a major success this season.

Lampard will have some excellent players to work with - and fans won't be forgiving if he makes a slow start to life at the CBS Arena.