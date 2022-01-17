Frank Fielding to Sheffield United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Play-off hopefuls Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 33-year-old had been released by Millwall last summer after rarely featuring for the Lions, making just three appearances in his two-year stint at The Den and not having any real chance to make an impact in the English capital.

However, he has made a return to the Championship and was recruited by Stoke City at the start of last month after seeing Josef Bursik injure himself on youth international duty for England back in November, sustaining a severe quad injury.

Adam Davies has retained his place between the sticks though despite Fielding’s arrival – and with his deal at the bet365 Stadium set to come to an end very shortly – the Blades aren’t the only side thought to have been interested in his services.

Wayne Rooney was also reported to be targeting the experienced shot-stopper as a potential replacement for David Marshall at Derby County, with the Scotland international making the move to second-tier rivals Queens Park Rangers earlier this month.

However, their transfer embargo has put Paul Heckingbottom’s men in pole position to land the ex-Bristol City man. But is this a good move? Would he start? And what would he offer at Bramall Lane?

We had a go at answering these three key questions below…

Is it a good potential move?

This could be a good move for the Blades and probably a much-needed one too.

Not only has Michael Verrips departed the club to join Dutch side Fortuna Sittard – but Robin Olsen also looks like he’s on his way out with the Swedish international thought to have agreed personal terms at Premier League side Aston Villa.

The AS Roma loanee departing would leave quite a considerable void in the goalkeeping department at the Lane with Jake Eastwood the next keeper able to step up as Wes Foderingham’s understudy.

This is why the arrival of Fielding, who still has at least a couple more years to give considering he’s only 33, would be a valuable addition and one that would bolster their play-off chances with increased competition for currently first-choice man Foderingham.

However, it does feel as though Heckingbottom deserves the support of the club’s board in bringing in a more expensive signing considering they received an initial £24m for England international Aaron Ramsdale in the summer.

Would he start?

Considering his lack of first-team football in recent years, it would be a shock if Fielding was to displace Foderingham between the sticks straight away.

The latter has also been a very safe pair of hands in goal since coming in for Olsen in November, something United required considering their poor form before his introduction and Olsen’s mixed form since his arrival in South Yorkshire.

It may also take time for the ex-Derby man to become accustomed to exactly what the likes of Heckingbottom, Stuart McCall and Jack Lester want from him to benefit the Blades’ style of play – and it does seem inevitable that he will end up on the bench for most of the season.

The second-tier side aren’t even in the FA Cup so he’s unlikely to get a chance then, although you certainly wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him starting a game or two near the end of the 2021/22 campaign as a reward for his patience if they have nothing to play for.

An injury to Foderingham would also open the door to him being included on the teamsheet more.

What does he offer?

The 33-year-old is likely to be just as useful off the pitch as he will be on it – and will certainly be helpful to Eastwood if he isn’t shipped out on loan by the club with this potential arrival pushing the latter back to third choice.

Not only will he be an asset to Eastwood, but all the young goalkeepers in the club’s academy and is likely to take on the sort of role that Scott Carson has at Manchester City.

This is why this reasonably cheap investment could be worthwhile for the long term, even if he only remains at the club until the end of the season.

In fairness, judging what quality of keeper they need is a hard one because they could even be in the Premier League or Championship next year with the gulf in class considerable, so recruiting a free agent on a short-term deal may be a good idea before re-assessing their situation in this department in the summer.

Fielding isn’t likely to moan about a lack of opportunities and brings a wealth of Championship experience to the club, so it’s a risk-free addition that is likely to bring more rewards than harm.