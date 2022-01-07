Francois starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fulham travel to Ashton Gate tomorrow as they face Bristol City in the third round of the FA Cup, which will be their first match since the 20th of December due to postponements.

The cup tie will be first of two matches between the clubs in seven days, with the pair scheduled to meet in the Championship at Craven Cottage next Saturday.

Marco Silva has talked up his love for the competition ahead of the game but with their rearranged league clash with Reading coming on Tuesday, you feel we can expect to see some changes made.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI we can expect to see in tomorrow’s FA Cup clash…

Marek Rodak has been the first choice between the sticks in recent weeks but Paolo Gazzaniga may be given a chance to impress at Ashton Gate.

We can expect changes to the backline ahead of him, with Joe Bryan given a chance to return to face his boyhood club, Michael Hector partnering Tosin Adarabioyo at centre-back and Denis Odoi on the right.

Tyrese Francois has had to be patient and wait for opportunities this term but may well get a start alongside Nathaniel Chalobah on Saturday.

Ahead of him, Bobby Decordova-Reid could also start against his former club with captain Tom Cairney playing centrally and Harry Wilson reprising his role on the right.

No Championship player has score more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic this season and with 22 in 22 games, he’s on course to smash Ivan Toney’s record, however, Silva could well decide to hold him back for the Royals and opt for 20-year-old Rodrigo Muniz in his place.

A victory would end a run of five games without a win for the Cottagers but they arrive in Bs3 with positivity surrounding Nigel Pearson’s side, so it may not be easy.