Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Francis Jeffers believes the Owls should consider entering the free-agent market but only for players that fit Danny Rohl's project.

After securing survival in the Championship last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, it was a busy summer for Wednesday, with 11 new players arriving at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

However, much of the Owls' business was done early in the transfer window, and their poor start to the season has raised concerns about the strength of the squad.

Wednesday got their campaign underway with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle, but they suffered their third consecutive league defeat as they were beaten 3-0 by Millwall at The Den before the international break, leaving them 20th in the table, and after the game, Rohl refused to rule out the possibility of further additions.

"Today is not the right moment to speak about this market. It’s for me to speak about our team and where we are in this moment. We will do," Rohl told The Star.

Rohl stated before the end of the window that he was "happy with this group" but Wednesday submitted a squad list of just 22 players to the EFL last week, meaning that there is room for three more players to be added should the German wish to bolster his squad.

Francis Jeffers makes Sheffield Wednesday free agents claim

Jeffers scored five goals in 60 appearances for Wednesday during a three-year spell at Hillsborough between 2007 and 2010, and he believes his former club should look to bring in free agents, but only if they are suited to Rohl's style of play.

"The squad has plenty of talent as they showed in the opening game, so they just need to find another win and they can move up the table and confidence will come back," Jeffers said.

"The cup wins have also been good, so plenty to be confident about this season.

"If they can add to the squad then this does always help, but they need to fit into the manager’s style."

Sheffield Wednesday must be cautious over potential free agent deals

Jeffers is right that bringing in free agents could be useful for Wednesday, and there is no doubt that there are still gaps in the squad.

After conceding nine goals in their last three league games, defensive reinforcements could help to tighten the Owls up at the back, while new additions in the forward areas could help to solve their problems in front of goal.

However, there are question marks over whether any of the players currently without a club could add the necessary quality, and as Rohl himself said, his challenge is to "create a new spirit" in his existing squad after their poor run of form, which could be better than simply bringing in short-term solutions.

Wednesday are back in action when they host Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough on Saturday, and while they will be looking to return to winning ways, another disappointing result would increase the calls for Rohl to explore the free agent market.