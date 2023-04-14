Italian manager Francesco Farioli has held discussions with Trabzonspor over becoming their next boss, Turkish reports suggest.

However, outlet Karadeniz suggest that they know the Italian's stance on his future, claiming that Championship side Watford are his priority at this moment in time.

Indeed, they report that Farioli is in talks with the Hornets at present, and pending the outcome of those discussions, will give Trabzonspor his decision.

When was Francesco Farioli linked to Watford?

Reports linking the young head coach to Vicarage Road first emerged on Tuesday.

Indeed, at that time, Foot Mercato merely linked the Italian with the head coach vacancy at Vicarage Road, suggesting that the Hornets were trying to rival Portuguese side Braga, who are another side who reportedly want the Italian.

Then, the following day, reports in the United Kingdom started to report on Farioli to Watford, with Football Insider, and others, claiming that Wilder was expected to be sacked and replaced by the Italian.

Watford quickly released a statement shutting down these reports and that this was not the case.

Indeed, they stated that Wilder would be in charge at Vicarage Road until at least the end of the season.

"The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff,” said Watford’s Technical Director Ben Manga in the club statement.

“As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the play-offs.”

What does the future hold for Chris Wilder at Watford?

Whilst the above statement should ensure that Wilder keeps his place in the dugout until the end of the season, the fact Watford are in discussions with Francesco Farioli suggests that they are keen on replacing him this summer.

Given that Wilder only signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season, it is wise for the club to be looking at managerial targets and even holding discussions, given the season is almost over.

In fact, if they were not doing so, you would probably question why not.

The fact is, though, it does not look as though Wilder has a long-term future at Vicarage Road, which, in fairness, is not a great surprise.

Would Francesco Farioli be a good appointment?

The Italian is young, but has worked his way up the footballing ladder to the point where at just 34-years-old, he is being linked with a number of good jobs.

That speaks volumes as to his ability as a coach and his potential, and from what you read, he appears to be highly-rated among those who know their coaches.

In that sense, Farioli could be a great appointment for Watford, but it is likely the club will need to give him time to implement his playing style if it is to truly work.

Unfortunately, that is a thing rarely afforded to head coaches at Vicarage Road.