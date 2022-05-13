Fraizer Campbell sends message to Huddersfield Town doubters ahead of play-off campaign

Huddersfield Town are potentially 270 minutes away from a return to the Premier League – and it’s fair to say that it’s perhaps against all odds that they made it to the Championship play-offs this season.

The Terriers struggled in Carlos Corberan’s first season as head coach, narrowly avoiding the drop to League One by six points and that meant they were one of the favourites to go down for the 2021-22 campaign.

After a summer of mainly free transfers of experienced players coming through the door, there wasn’t much hope of a push towards the top half from the Yorkshire club – yet they exceeded everyone’s expectations to finish in third position.

Having genuinely contended for automatic promotion for a small part of the season, Huddersfield will go into their two-legged semi-final with Luton Town full of confidence.

One Huddersfield player who has been keen to stick it to the pre-season doubters is the experienced Fraizer Campbell, who picked up on one publication’s prediction of the Terriers to be relegated in particular and has told the doubters to keep on playing the Yorkshire outfit down.

The Verdict

It’s been a real surprise season for Huddersfield, who were never expected to be in the promotion race – perhaps aside from their most ardent positive supporters.

But Carlos Corberan has created the right blend of younger players and experienced, and mixed with his coaching abilities it has brought a lot of success.

The season is not over yet though as if the Terriers want to be a Premier League club once more, they have to navigate the play-offs – that means the Huddersfield players have three more matches to make themselves heroes.

It would be one of the more surprise promotions considering many were predicting a season of struggle for Huddersfield – and Fraizer Campbell doesn’t seem to have any problems letting those who predicted relegation for the club know about it!