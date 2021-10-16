Fraizer Campbell outlines key Huddersfield Town disciplinarian

Huddersfield Town have been in fine form this season as they find themselves in seventh place under Carlos Corberan after a poor finish to the 2020/2021 season.

Corberan has put together a squad balanced with young, exciting players and experienced older heads who have been there and done it at Championship level.

It was one of those experienced players, Fraizer Campbell, who spoke about the spirit and togetherness of the squad that has helped them reach seventh place so far this season.

The experienced striker ranks this Huddersfield side as one of the best, telling Yorkshire Live: “I’ve been around at a lot of football clubs, a lot of team in my career, and this is up there as one of the best.

“Everyone gets on really well, no-one is above their station, everyone sticks to the fines, the code of conduct, and everything like that.

“There’s a real togetherness this season and I think it’s showing on the pitch. Hopefully, it continues to grow and we become a really really solid team.”

Campbell also revealed the fines issued to players for ‘breaching club etiquette’ have become a source of fun for the players that has helped bring them together.

“We’ve had a couple of ‘court cases’ actually. Jonathan Hogg was the judge, we had a couple of members of the jury, so we have a good laugh with it.

“Obviously Jonathan Hogg shows no mercy, does he? If you turned up to court and Hoggy was there you’d just say ‘send me down, lock me up!’”

Huddersfield currently sit a point behind the play-off places.

The Verdict

Huddersfield have been fantastic so far this season and Carlos Corberan deserves a lot of credit for that.

It’s been well publicised that their Premier League stint left no legacy for the club behind in terms of finances and players, so they’ve had to rebuild under Phil Hodgkinson’s ownership.

What Corberan has achieved so far, whilst playing an attractive style of play should be lauded and will only serve the club well in the coming years.

Mix that with the talented youngsters coming through and you could see Huddersfield being competitive at the top of the table for years to come.

