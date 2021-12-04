Fraizer Campbell aligns Huddersfield Town ambition

Fraizer Campbell still holds ambitions for the play-offs despite Huddersfield’s dip in form.

The Terriers currently sit eighth in the table but have recently hit a number of stumbling blocks. They’ve won one of their last five games and have dropped points late in the games against Peterborough, Cardiff and QPR.

They were also comfortably beaten against Middlesbrough last week and will be hoping a result against Barnsley will kickstart their form.

Speaking to media ahead of the game against Barnsley, Campbell spoke about the importance of a result against their rivals could welcome a turning point in their season.: “The teams are so closely matched-up at the minute it’s nuts.

“We’ve got to prepare well, prepare like we would for any other game, and hopefully we can come away with a better result than we did on Saturday.

“This league, as it’s shown this season and every other season before it, there’s no games where you think ‘yeah we’ll get a win in this one today’.”

A win away at Barnsley could be the tonic needed for Carlos Corberan’s side needs to break into top six contention, which Campbell believes is a possibility: “The dream is to get into the playoffs and hopefully end up in the Premier League.

“You’ve always got that chance. We’ve been flirting with the playoffs all season and it gets round to Christmas time and if you’re still in and around that position you think you’ve got a good chance.

“Results have not been great as of late but hopefully it’s just a blip in form and we can pick that back up on Saturday and go on a bit of a run and keep our position in the table.”

A win for Huddersfield Town will see them stay in contention of the top six but will need results to go their way on Saturday should they close the five-point gap to Coventry City in sixth.

The Verdict

Huddersfield have surprised many this season and have really shown that Corberan’s philosophy is fully drummed into his players.

However, their recent run of form does show a number of weaknesses that need to be corrected by Corberan and the players. They’ve struggled to find the balance between defence and attack and correcting that will see results improve.

This is a good season for sides on the periphery of the top six to make a go of it and Huddersfield have shown they have the credentials to do that this year.

