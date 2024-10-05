Swansea City could well clear house in the January transfer window, with a host of players currently facing uncertain futures in South Wales.

Including loan departures, nine players left Luke Williams' camp across the summer while eight entered the fold. That, however, may just see the former Notts County boss elect to part ways with some more peripheral members of his squad, should they receive offers elsewhere.

With that in mind, Football League World takes a look at four players who we think could leave the Swansea.com Stadium in January's winter window

Nathan Broome

It is difficult to envisage a long-term Swans future for Nathan Broome, who, at the age of 22, is yet to feature for the club.

The shot-stopper arrived from AFC Wimbledon last summer and very much appeared to be an investment for the future, although just where that lies now feels a mystery.

Broome is third-in-line behind Lawrence Vigouroux and Jon McLaughlin and will drop to fourth-choice when Andy Fisher recovers from injury.

A loan exit at the very least, then, would surely prove the best immediate course of action.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On

Nathan Tjoe-A-On was among a number of signings made by unpopular ex-boss Michael Duff in the summer of 2023, which soon turned out to be ill-fated.

Despite having made 29 Eredivisie appearances in the previous season for Excelsior, the left-back failed to feature at all in his first campaign with the club amid a brief loan move to Heerenveen in January.

The 22-year-old is behind both Josh Tymon and Kristian Pedersen in the pecking order, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Tjoe-A-On clearly does not feature in Swansea's long-term plans, which, given his age, shows how much the signing has backfired.

He needs to be playing regular football and Swansea could do with offloading those who clearly are not going to get minutes - a January exit feels likely, you would imagine.

Josh Ginnelly

Yet another signing from that fateful transfer window in the summer of 2023, Josh Ginnelly has not kicked a ball in anger for over a year after suffering an Achilles tendon injury last September - not long after scoring a screamer in the EFL Cup against Northampton Town.

Ginnelly, who found the back of the net on 13 occasions for Hearts in the season before his return to English football, can play anywhere across the frontline and could be an important player in Williams' side when fully fit.

Josh Ginnelly's 2023/24 stats for Swansea City, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Assists EFL Championship 6 1 0 EFL Cup 2 1 0 Total 8 2 0

However, the summer signings of Eom Ji-sung, Ronald Pereira and Florian Bianchini make it hard to see just where he fits in upon returning to action, and a departure on loan surely is not completely out of the question come the start of 2025.

Aimar Govea

Finally, Aimar Govea is another player we could certainly see leaving on loan following the turn of the year.

The 18-year-old winger, who has represented Ecuador at youth level, is a precocious talent tipped for a big future in the game.

He made five appearances in the Championship for Swans last year at the tender age of 17, and supporters are keen to see him feature more regularly.

Govea was reportedly of significant interest to Italian giants Juventus during the summer, while WalesOnline also claimed that he rejected Arsenal, Newcastle United and Southampton in order to pen his first professional deal at Swansea back in March.

The Swans academy product is clearly a real talent, then, but he needs experience and a loan exit could well provide a lift-off to his young career.